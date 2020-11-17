Listen to Barack Obama describe coaching Sasha's basketball team in exclusive A Promised Land clip
Obama describes his time watching his daughter's team, and slowly taking more and more control of their game-time strategy.
Former President Barack Obama's new memoir, A Promised Land, is a masterful retelling of his rise to political stardom and his time in the White House. Obama reflects on the biggest watershed moments of his administration, using humility and sensitivity to discuss how he came to difficult decisions, and shares what he wishes he did better. But some of the most uplifting portions of the book come from tales of the first family. Obama is, after all, just another dad, and he didn't let his job as the leader of the free world stand in the way of it. Take, for example, his stint coaching Sasha's youth basketball team.
In this exclusive clip from A Promised Land, Obama describes his time watching the team — which operated out of the Sidwell Friends School (where Malia was also a student) and boasted Vice President Joe Biden's granddaughter as a fellow player — and slowly taking more and more control of their game-time strategy. He enlisted his body man (Washington, D.C. speak for a special assistant-meets-personal aide) Reggie Love — who also happened to be a former Duke basketball player — to help, and things, well...they escalated.
Listen to the clip above. A Promised Land is on bookshelves now.
