Listen to Barack Obama describe coaching Sasha's basketball team in exclusive A Promised Land clip

Former President Barack Obama's new memoir, A Promised Land, is a masterful retelling of his rise to political stardom and his time in the White House. Obama reflects on the biggest watershed moments of his administration, using humility and sensitivity to discuss how he came to difficult decisions, and shares what he wishes he did better. But some of the most uplifting portions of the book come from tales of the first family. Obama is, after all, just another dad, and he didn't let his job as the leader of the free world stand in the way of it. Take, for example, his stint coaching Sasha's youth basketball team.