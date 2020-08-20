The hunt for your next YA fantasy book trilogy obsession has ended.

EW can exclusively announce that Putnam Books for Young Readers has acquired Ayana Gray's Beasts of Prey trilogy, about two Black teenagers who go on an adventure to hunt the ancient creature attacking their home. It's set for publication in spring 2022.

The highly anticipated book series "combines monsters, mythos, and #BlackGirlMagic" as the two teens journey into a magical jungle to find the monster plaguing them before they become the hunted, according to the official synopsis. Full of exciting fantasy world-building and complex characters, Beasts of Prey promises "a twist you won't see coming."

Gray was inspired by her own culture to write the trilogy. "Growing up, I fell in love with stories steeped in magic, and promised myself that one day I'd write my very own that allowed me to celebrate and explore my heritage and my roots," the author says in a statement. "As soon as I connected with… the Penguin team, I knew my book had found its home and was in the right hands. I'm excited to share this story with the world, and especially with readers who haven't seen themselves centered in magical stories nearly enough."

Beasts of Prey will mark Gray's first published novel. She received degrees with honors in both political science and African and African-American Studies at the University of Arkansas.