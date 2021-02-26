Avatar: The Last Airbender is becoming a chibi comic for young readers

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

It's a big time for Avatar: The Last Airbender news.

Earlier this week, EW reported that the beloved animated series is returning in the form of a new animated film on Paramount+. Now, EW can exclusively reveal that Dark Horse Comics and Nickelodeon have partnered to create a new Avatar: The Last Airbender comic too – this time for very young readers.

Avatar has been made into comics before, but the Avatar: The Last Airbender—Chibi series is for very young readers especially and is set to kick off in July 2021 with a first book titled Aang's Unfreezing Day. The title refers to the fact that Aang forgot his birthday while being frozen in his iceberg for 100 years. To make up for it, Katara, Toph, Sokka, and Zuko plan to surprise him with a new special day to celebrate. But they'll have to be careful not to ruin the surprise.

Image zoom Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Celebrated children's author Kelly Leigh Miller (I am a Wolf; I Love My Fangs) teams with Avatar fandom favorite artist Diana Sim and series writer Tim Hedrick to bring this Avatar story to life for young readers and their families.

Avatar: The Last Airbender -- Chibi Vol. 1: Aang's Unfreezing Day arrives July 27, 2021 and is available for pre-order now. Take a look at the cover above.