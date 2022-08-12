Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage before presentation

The author of The Satanic Verses was reportedly stabbed.

Salman Rushdie was attacked while appearing on a lecture stage.

On Friday, as the 75-year-old author was being introduced to give a lecture at Chautauqua Institution in New York, a man rushed the stage and began assaulting Rushdie, either "punching or stabbing" him, according to an Associated Press reporter in attendance.

Salman Rushdie stabbing Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images

The AP reports that Rushdie fell to the floor, where witnesses say he was tended to and received aid. Reportedly, his attacker was also restrained. Rushdie's status remains unknown, but onlookers reported seeing him rushed to an ambulance.

Though the man's motives in the attack remain unclear, Rushdie has been the subject of death threats in the past.

Salman Rushdie stabbing Credit: Joshua Goodman/AP/Shutterstock

His book The Satanic Verses was banned in Iran in 1988, citing its allegedly blasphemous ideology. Iran's former leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, essentially calling for Rushdie's death, and Iran even offered a $3 million dollar reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.

The threat seemed to have lessened in the years since Khomeini's death, but there are still many in Iran who maintain anti-Rushdie sentiment.