R.L. Stine has an all-new collection of Stinetinglers ready to scare young readers

Looking for something to send a chill down your spine?

Horror maestro R.L. Stine has 10 new stories to offer young readers in his latest creepy collection, Stinetinglers, due out Aug. 30, 2022.

The new stories include tales about a boy who hates bugs and starts to see them everywhere, a basketball player whose skin starts to practically drip off his hands (and no one else can see it), and three who friends discover a hole in the ground that only continues to grow.

Stine introduces each story himself, adding a personal touch to the work. The author is a legend in the genre, known for his popular book series like Goosebumps and Fear Street.

Below, EW can exclusively reveal the cover for Stingtinglers and share Stine's anything-but-scary answers to our book questionnaire.

whats-in-a-page

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What is the first thing — ever — that you remember writing?

R.L. STINE: A comic strip about a superhero named Sooper Stooge. He was the dumbest superhero in history, always flying headfirst into brick buildings.

What is the last book that made you cry?

I can think of two books that made me cry. The Joy Luck Club, by Amy Tan, and House of Mirth, by Edith Wharton.

Which book is at the top of your current to-read list?

April in Spain, by John Banville.

Where do you write?

One room in my apartment is my office. It happens to contain a human skeleton (not real) and a 3-foot-long cockroach (also not real).

Stinetinglers 'Stinetinglers,' by R.L. Stine | Credit: Macmillan

Which book made you a forever reader?

The short-story collections of Ray Bradbury.

What is a snack you couldn't write without?

You name it, I've eaten it.

If you could change one thing about any of your books, what would it be?

I would make them all about Jack Reacher.

What is your favorite part of Stinetinglers?

The fact that it is finished. Writing 10 short stories is a lot like writing 10 novels!

What was the hardest plot point or character to write in this book?

One of the stories is a horror story about a hole in the ground. It's called "The Hole in the Ground." It's not so easy to base an entire story on a hole in the ground!

Write a movie poster tagline for your book.

They may be short stories — but they're not short on terror — or thrills!