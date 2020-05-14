EMEZI: Like Naoise was saying, if your default is “the world is a safe place,” it affects how you see situations like this. So for me, it was interesting because the first place my mind went to when all this started was how I grew up. Because I grew up in Nigeria in the ‘90s, and we were under military dictatorship for most of that. So we had a lot of military curfews. We had a lot of violence happening, and that was oddly what I was using to calm myself down. I was like, "You know what this is like. You know what it's like to have a curfew. You know what it's like to not be able to go outside." [Laughs] Which is a really messed up way of reassurance. It's been so much worse in your lifetime. But at the same time, the one thing that I have learned in, I think, trauma and grief, and when there's a lot of loss, and it's really loud in the world, is that the world actually doesn't stop. People are saying a lot that, "Oh, this thing has stopped the world." And I'm like, "It hasn't, because people are still doing things." And I think for anyone who's suffered a loss, it's something that we know intimately, is that even if your world has stopped, the rest of the world doesn't. And that's one of the most heartbreaking things about grief, is that everything just keeps moving on.