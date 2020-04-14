Miranda July talks Call Me by Your Name, Sheila Heti, and more literary inspirations

The multidisciplinary artist reveals the books that have helped to shape her.

By David Canfield
April 14, 2020 at 03:15 PM EDT
With a new eponymous retrospective book (available now), Miranda July, the award-winning author and director of the upcoming Kajillionaire (out June 19), talks kid lit, queer romance, and more.

My Favorite Book as a Child

It's Mandy, by Julie Andrews, weirdly. I'm actually reading that to my kid right now. I'm like, "Does this hold up? Is this good writing?" I will say, it's not great writing! [Laughs] It's plain and simple, it does the job. The story really still works for me. It has this sort of darkness to it.

A Movie Adaptation of a Book I Love

Call Me by Your Name. I saw the movie and was like, "Oh my God, that wasn't enough!" So I got the book. I'll think about the movie, because it really sticks with you, and then I'll drift over into the book and scenes that aren't in the movie. I think [the movie] did just right, a really good job, but there's really great stuff [in the book] where the story just keeps on going. I love that, as an unusual pair in my mind: a book and a movie that are very intertwined.

The Book I Read in Secret as a Kid

This was very Berkeley-childhood: There was a "free box" out in front of a bookstore, and I just grabbed a book from there when I was 12 or 13. It was about sex surrogates for the disabled — where the only way you could really have sex is with a skilled professional who'd be able to have sex with you. That was like my porn! It was very erotic to me. I don't think I was fetishizing it. These people really believed in the healing power of sex. So it was actually very positive, in terms of giving me a lot of compassion for different levels of ability.

The Book That Opened My Mind

We were at a comic book store and I grabbed A Quick & Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns. It's a graphic comic. There's one part of the book where this cisgender man puts on his "hat of ignorance." This is a part my child loves. I act it out, always miming putting on the hat of ignorance. We're both laughing. But at the same time, it's fairly intense stuff that we're reading again and again. It's a perfect use of humor.

The Last Book That Made Me Cry

I Am Jim Henson. The story ends with the power of creativity. And I was just in pieces. My child is very used to this by now.

My Literary Hero

Many, truthfully. But my friend Sheila Heti. When we first met, I hadn't read her work. She gave me How Should a Person Be?. It's one of the only times I've read something and asked if I could have the privilege of blurbing it.

My Literary Crush

[The narrator of] Cleanness, by Garth Greenwell. This [interview] is gay-romance-themed, clearly. [Laughs] You just fall in love with this person. He's so open. More open than you might be with yourself about your own desires.

