For me, practice makes perfect. I find that each novel got better and better, I felt like my writing got better and better, with these novels, if I had to self-analyze this. [Laughs] Crazy Rich Asians was a fun kind of folly: It was a lot of short-stories cobbled together into a novel. It was written in a very haphazard fashion over a number of years, in airplane lounges and hotel rooms, wherever. The second novel was a much more serious commitment, then the third novel; each time I got much more serious and was able to go deeper. I feel like that has continued. Having three novels down, there was an ease to writing this one where I really, for the first time, felt truly comfortable in my voice as a novelist. Which is totally different than my voice as a poet, as a nonfiction writer. And I wanted to innovate. This is not Crazy Rich Asians part four. This is a whole different beast. It was important to me to flex my muscles and try something new with language. I just had fun with it and let myself play in this world.