She also writes about her young sons, Max and Henry Bear: There's a delightfully morbid story about securing an executor of the email accounts she keeps as digital scrapbooks for the boys in the event of her untimely passing. "I'm sure whoever my assistant is when I die will be cool to stay on," she writes to her friends. "Just don't let too much time pass [after] my death so she or he is still on payroll and my death is fresh enough that they will feel badly and want to help." While many celebrities wall their children off from the public, Wilson indulges her desire to share Max and Henry, tearfully explaining her reasoning: Without her mother, you offer that pride to the world instead. "I've decided to go with that as the reason I compromise their privacy," she says with a laugh.