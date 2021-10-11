What's in a Page: Alice Hoffman on the conclusion of her Practical Magic series

After three novels and 300 years' worth of plot, the Practical Magic series is coming to an end. In The Book of Magic, author Alice Hoffman picks up the story of the Owens family inside a library, where yet another curse is at work. As the Owens women try to stop the curse, they explore the themes of sisterhood that have drawn readers in to the novels for years. Here, as the novel hits shelves, Hoffman answers EW's burning book questions.

What is the first thing — ever — that you remember writing?

In third grade I wrote a story about a sister and brother who rescue a witch. Some themes never change!

What is the last book that made you cry?

The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig. For those who regret their choices in life, this is the perfect book to help us value the life we're living.

Which book is at the top of your current to-read list?

Whatever Elizabeth Strout writes next. Currently awaiting Oh, William!

Where do you write?

Anywhere, but mostly in bed.

The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman Alice Hoffman is the author of 'The Book of Magic' | Credit: Simon and Schuster; Alyssa Peek

Which book made you a forever reader?

I loved fairy tales and all of Edward Eager's magical books, especially Half Magic, but Wuthering Heights made me a forever reader.

What is a snack you couldn't write without?

Hot tea. It takes just long enough to brew to give me time to rethink what I've just written.

If you could change one thing about any of your books, what would it be?

I wouldn't change anything about the ones I've already written — they are what they are. I'm more interested in changing the ones I haven't written yet.

What is your favorite part of The Book of Magic?

My favorite part is Vincent's return, and all the love between the different generations of sisters.

What was the hardest plot point or character to write?

It was very difficult for me to deal with Franny's inevitable fate — I cried daily while writing the last sections of the book.

Write a movie poster tag line for the book:

Find your magic.