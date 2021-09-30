Author Interviews

You'll Be the Death of Me author Karen M. McManus reveals how she puts thrilling tales together
One of the biggest names in YA thrillers is back with another page-turner.
Sloane Crosley's new novel will be a rom-com with a side of New York City cult
See the first look at Cult Classic, which will hit shelves on June 7, 2022.
Amalie Howard debuts new cover and addresses 'doing the work' to write inclusive historical romance
Get your first look at Always Be My Duchess.
Tamron Hall on the Jada Pinkett movie she watches on repeat and the book that helped her with her own debut
Emily Ratajkowski's quest for honesty led her to write My Body
In her debut essay collection, Emily Ratajkowski puts internet culture, power dynamics, body image, and her own feminism on trial.
R.L. Stine has an all-new collection of Stinetinglers ready to scare young readers
How N.K. Jemisin's Green Lantern comic taught her to think visually
The author says working with artist Jamal Campbell on Far Sector gave her a new perspective on storytelling as she works on screenplays for her Broken Earth books.
Surprise! Emma Straub wrote a new novel about time travel
This Time Tomorrow will hit shelves in May 2022, just in time for summer reading.
Glory Edim on the magic of Octavia Butler and how Well-Read Black Girl changed her life
Dani Shapiro is publishing her first novel in 15 years: 'It was like a lightning bolt'
How a literary conscious uncoupling and Laura Linney helped Elizabeth Strout write Oh, William!
What's in a Page: Chibundu Onuzo wants us all to read more Alexandre Dumas

What's in a Page: Alice Hoffman on the conclusion of her Practical Magic series

James Han Mattson on the real-life horrors behind Reprieve
Author Interviews // September 30, 2021
What's in a Page: Joshua Ferris on writing humor into the darkest of times
Author Interviews // September 29, 2021
Literary Mood Board: The delightfully obscure items that inspired Anthony Doerr's Cloud Cuckoo Land
Books // September 28, 2021
Chris Colfer reveals which character in his new book A Tale of Sorcery is openly gay — and why it's so important
Books // September 24, 2021
Laurie Woolever on the pain and pleasure of publishing Anthony Bourdain's story
Books // September 24, 2021
Sophie Santos on the power of the personal essay and crying through The Haunting of Bly Manor
Author Interviews // September 22, 2021
What's in a Page: Why Things We Couldn't Say author Jay Coles writes in the dark
Books // September 20, 2021
The Spectacular author Zoe Whittall loves Hacks and wants to live in Stars Hollow
Author Interviews // September 16, 2021
Book Smart: Phoebe Robinson on ghosting, refusing failure, and shaking up the publishing industry
Books // September 16, 2021
Get a first look at Tracy Flick Can't Win, Tom Perrotta's follow-up to Election
Author Interviews // September 14, 2021
Tarana Burke on the power of The Color Purple, Babyface, and Ted Lasso
Books // September 14, 2021
Writer's Room: Colson Whitehead gives himself permission to write anything — and anywhere
Author Interviews // September 14, 2021
Tiffany D. Jackson on the real-life horror stories that inspired her novel White Smoke
Books // September 13, 2021
We're still not over Fates and Furies: Lauren Groff offers a no-holds-barred reflection
Books // September 07, 2021
Jennifer Lynn Alvarez on testing the limits of loyalty in YA thriller Lies Like Wildfire
Author Interviews // September 03, 2021
Dorinda Medley on reliving heartbreak and Housewives in memoir Make It Nice
Author Interviews // August 19, 2021
First look: Isaac Fitzgerald's upcoming essay collection searches for a new version of masculinity
Author Interviews // August 19, 2021
What's in a Page: Maurice Carlos Ruffin on writing his legendary hometown
Books // August 16, 2021
First look: The Plot author Jean Hanff Korelitz's next novel is the ultimate unhappy-family story
Author Interviews // August 11, 2021
We Are the Brennans author Tracey Lange on exploring family dynamics and the fictional families she loves
Author Interviews // August 03, 2021
The (best-selling) love languages of Dolly Alderton
Author Interviews // August 02, 2021
Chandler Baker on enjoying The Undoing and what inspired her new novel The Husbands
Books // August 02, 2021
Five must-read summer books and their captivating takes on the immigration experience
Books // July 20, 2021
What's in a Page: Tiffany McDaniel on the ways her mother inspires her literary career
Books // July 15, 2021
Stephen King talks thriller Billy Summers and why the pandemic isn't that different from The Stand
Books // July 15, 2021
