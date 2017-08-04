39 Author Cameos You Might Have Missed

Ever watch a television show or movie adaptation of a book you loved and think that coffee-sipping woman in the diner looks familiar? You probably recognized the author of said favorite book from the photo on the inside jacket. Since we’re not always super familiar with some writers’ appearances, often times their cameos — as impressive as they might be (looking at you, Denis Johnson!) — pass by unnoticed. Here’s a look at some of those author pop-up parts you might have missed.