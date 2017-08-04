39 Author Cameos You Might Have Missed

Everett Collection; Starz; George Kraychyk/Hulu
Denis Johnson, Jesus' Son
Everett Collection
Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale
George Kraychyk/Hulu
Kathryn Stockett, The Help
Everett Collection
Kathy Reichs, Bones
Fox
Lee Child, Jack Reacher
Karen Ballard/Paramount
Lee Child, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
David James/Paramount
Diana Gabaldon, Outlander
Jules Heath/Starz
Dennis Lehane, Mystic River
Warner Bros.
Sara Shepard, Pretty Little Liars
Adam Rose/ABC Family via Getty Images
Cheryl Strayed, Wild
Barry King/FilmMagic
Stephen King, Under the Dome
Brownie Harris/CBS
S.E. Hinton, The Outsiders
Everett Collection
Stan Lee, Deadpool
Fox
Terry Pratchett, Hogfather
Getty Images
Charlaine Harris, True Blood
Doug Hyun/HBO
Jeff Lindsay, Dexter
Showtime
Ken Follett, Pillars of the Earth
Starz
Greg Behrendt, He’s Just Not That Into You
Everett Collection
David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Sony Pictures
Nicola Yoon, Everything, Everything
Everett Collection
Stephen King, Pet Sematary
Everett Collection
Hunter S. Thompson, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Universal
John le Carre, The Night Manager
AMC
John le Carre, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Focus Features
Louis Sachar, Holes
Everett Collection
John Irving, The World According to Garp
Everett Collection
Emily Giffin, Something Borrowed
Everett Collection
Fannie Flagg, Fried Green Tomatoes
Everett Collection
Sapphire, Precious
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Weiner, In Her Shoes
20th Century Fox
Jacqueline Susann, Valley of the Dolls
Everett Collection
Jonathan Safran Foer, Everything is Illuminated
Neil Davidson/Warner Bros. Independent
Amy Tan, The Joy Luck Club
AP
Irvine Welsh, Trainspotting
Everett Collection
Charles Bukowski, Barfly
Cannon Films
James Dickey, Deliverance
Everett Collection
Stephenie Meyer, Twilight
Summit Entertainment
Chuck Palahniuk, Choke
Everett Collection
Bryan Lee O’Malley, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Universal
1 of 40
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement