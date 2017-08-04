39 Author Cameos You Might Have Missed

Wait, is that Margaret Atwood?

More
placeholder
Ruth Kinane
August 04, 2017 at 03:50 PM EDT
<p>Ever watch a television show or movie adaptation of a book you loved and think that coffee-sipping woman in the diner looks familiar? You probably recognized the author of said favorite book from the photo on the inside jacket. Since we&rsquo;re not always super familiar with some writers&#8217; appearances, often times their cameos &mdash; as impressive as they might be (looking at you, Denis Johnson!) &mdash; pass by unnoticed. Here&rsquo;s a look at some of those author pop-up parts you might have missed.</p>
pinterest

Ever watch a television show or movie adaptation of a book you loved and think that coffee-sipping woman in the diner looks familiar? You probably recognized the author of said favorite book from the photo on the inside jacket. Since we’re not always super familiar with some writers’ appearances, often times their cameos — as impressive as they might be (looking at you, Denis Johnson!) — pass by unnoticed. Here’s a look at some of those author pop-up parts you might have missed.

Everett Collection; Starz; George Kraychyk/Hulu
<p>Yes, that&#8217;s <em>Jesus&#8217; Son&nbsp;</em>author Johnson hanging out next to Jack Black in 1999 with a knife through the eye (courtesy of his wife) in a scene from the short story,&nbsp;<em>Emergency</em>. Hey, if you write it, you&#8217;ve got to be able to take it.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Denis Johnson, Jesus' Son

Yes, that’s Jesus’ Son author Johnson hanging out next to Jack Black in 1999 with a knife through the eye (courtesy of his wife) in a scene from the short story, Emergency. Hey, if you write it, you’ve got to be able to take it. 

Everett Collection
<p>Catch Atwood in the pilot episode of Hulu&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>The Handmaid&rsquo;s Tale&nbsp;</em>as one of the evil Aunts at the red center who hits Offred on the head when&nbsp;she hesitates to participate in the slut-shaming of Jeanine.</p>
pinterest
Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale

Catch Atwood in the pilot episode of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale as one of the evil Aunts at the red center who hits Offred on the head when she hesitates to participate in the slut-shaming of Jeanine.

George Kraychyk/Hulu
<p>Stockett put on her Sunday best and headed to church (beehive hairstyle in tow) for her cameo in <em>The Help </em>in 2011.</p>
pinterest
Kathryn Stockett, The Help

Stockett put on her Sunday best and headed to church (beehive hairstyle in tow) for her cameo in The Help in 2011.

Everett Collection
<p>Reichs had a cameo in <em>Bones</em>&nbsp;as a professor of forensic anthropology named Constance Wright. The author also happens to be a real-life forensic anthropologist, so her role wasn&#8217;t too much of a stretch.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Kathy Reichs, Bones

Reichs had a cameo in Bones as a professor of forensic anthropology named Constance Wright. The author also happens to be a real-life forensic anthropologist, so her role wasn’t too much of a stretch. 

Fox
<p>Child has a short cameo as a police officer who&#8217;s suspicious of Tom Cruise&#8217;s character in the 2012 movie. It&#8217;s almost like he knows something we don&#8217;t&#8230;?</p>
pinterest
Lee Child, Jack Reacher

Child has a short cameo as a police officer who’s suspicious of Tom Cruise’s character in the 2012 movie. It’s almost like he knows something we don’t…?

Karen Ballard/Paramount
<p>Again, Child has a Cruise-suspicious cop cameo in the 2016 sequel.</p>
pinterest
Lee Child, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Again, Child has a Cruise-suspicious cop cameo in the 2016 sequel.

David James/Paramount
<p>The <em>Outlander</em> author had the opportunity to don tartan and head back in time for a quick cameo as a character named Iona MacTavish in season one of the Starz series.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Diana Gabaldon, Outlander

The Outlander author had the opportunity to don tartan and head back in time for a quick cameo as a character named Iona MacTavish in season one of the Starz series. 

Jules Heath/Starz
<p>Lehane appears in the 2003 movie&#8217;s big parade scene, driving by in a convertible. &#8220;His sets are the most just relaxed places you could ever be,&#8221; the author told EW of hanging with the movie&#8217;s director Clint Eastwood.</p>
pinterest
Dennis Lehane, Mystic River

Lehane appears in the 2003 movie’s big parade scene, driving by in a convertible. “His sets are the most just relaxed places you could ever be,” the author told EW of hanging with the movie’s director Clint Eastwood.

Warner Bros.
<p>Shepard had two cameos in <em>PLL. </em>One,<em>&nbsp;</em>as a substitute English teacher in the episode &#8220;The Homecoming Hangover,&#8221; and her second in&nbsp;&#8220;I&#8217;m a Good Girl, I Am,&#8221; this time playing a news reporter.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Sara Shepard, Pretty Little Liars

Shepard had two cameos in PLL. One, as a substitute English teacher in the episode “The Homecoming Hangover,” and her second in “I’m a Good Girl, I Am,” this time playing a news reporter. 

Adam Rose/ABC Family via Getty Images
<p>Strayed pops up early in the movie adaptation of her novel, <em>Wild. </em>You can spot her&nbsp;driving the pickup truck that picks up Reese Witherspoon at the start of her life-changing hike.</p>
pinterest
Cheryl Strayed, Wild

Strayed pops up early in the movie adaptation of her novel, Wild. You can spot her driving the pickup truck that picks up Reese Witherspoon at the start of her life-changing hike.

Barry King/FilmMagic
<p>Just call him the cameo&nbsp;King. The prolific writer has found time for quick guest spots on multiple shows &#8212; adaptations of his own works and others &#8212; including an appearance in the premiere episode of&nbsp;<em>Under the Dome</em>&#8216;s second season in 2014.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Stephen King, Under the Dome

Just call him the cameo King. The prolific writer has found time for quick guest spots on multiple shows — adaptations of his own works and others — including an appearance in the premiere episode of Under the Dome‘s second season in 2014. 

Brownie Harris/CBS
<p>Not only did Hinton make a small cameo as a nurse in the 1983 movie adaptation of <em>The Outsiders</em>, but she also served as a location scout for the production.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
S.E. Hinton, The Outsiders

Not only did Hinton make a small cameo as a nurse in the 1983 movie adaptation of The Outsiders, but she also served as a location scout for the production. 

Everett Collection
<p>Mr. Marvel has popped up many times in the movies tied to his comic-book characters. In <em>Deadpool</em>,<em>&nbsp;</em>the Marvel mastermind played an emcee at a strip club where Wade Wilson&rsquo;s (Ryan Reynolds) lady love Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) is employed. &ldquo;I wish I had spent&nbsp;<em>more</em>&nbsp;time in the strip club,&rdquo; Lee told EW.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Stan Lee, Deadpool

Mr. Marvel has popped up many times in the movies tied to his comic-book characters. In Deadpool, the Marvel mastermind played an emcee at a strip club where Wade Wilson’s (Ryan Reynolds) lady love Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) is employed. “I wish I had spent more time in the strip club,” Lee told EW. 

Fox
<p>Pratchett popped up in the 2006 two-part television film adaptation of his novel <em>Hogfather</em>&nbsp;as a toymaker sporting a fetching hat. No, he didn&#8217;t get to ride the sleigh pulled by four wild boars.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Terry Pratchett, Hogfather

Pratchett popped up in the 2006 two-part television film adaptation of his novel Hogfather as a toymaker sporting a fetching hat. No, he didn’t get to ride the sleigh pulled by four wild boars. 

Getty Images
<p><em>The Southern Vampire Mysteries</em>&nbsp;(a.k.a.&nbsp;<em>True Blood</em> to TV viewers) author Harris was brave enough to stop by Merlotte&#8217;s for a cold one. Luckily, Sam was the one to serve her, not surly Tara.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Charlaine Harris, True Blood

The Southern Vampire Mysteries (a.k.a. True Blood to TV viewers) author Harris was brave enough to stop by Merlotte’s for a cold one. Luckily, Sam was the one to serve her, not surly Tara. 

Doug Hyun/HBO
<p>Lindsay had a fleeting cameo in&nbsp;<em>Dexter</em>&#8216;s season 3 episode, &#8220;Go Your Own Way&#8221; in 2008. He played a police officer to whom Angel talks before visiting Gianna in the hospital.</p>
pinterest
Jeff Lindsay, Dexter

Lindsay had a fleeting cameo in Dexter‘s season 3 episode, “Go Your Own Way” in 2008. He played a police officer to whom Angel talks before visiting Gianna in the hospital.

Showtime
<p>Look out for Follett in his cameo role as the merchant who tells Jack the story of his father&rsquo;s sailing in the &#8220;New Beginnings&#8221; episode of the eight-part 2010 TV miniseries.</p>
pinterest
Ken Follett, Pillars of the Earth

Look out for Follett in his cameo role as the merchant who tells Jack the story of his father’s sailing in the “New Beginnings” episode of the eight-part 2010 TV miniseries.

Starz
<p>At least Behrendt was into the holy cameo he made as a priest in the 2009 big screen adaptation of his tough love advice book for women.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Greg Behrendt, He’s Just Not That Into You

At least Behrendt was into the holy cameo he made as a priest in the 2009 big screen adaptation of his tough love advice book for women. 

Everett Collection
<p>Cohn and Levithan, who authored the source novel, cameo in the 2008 film as a couple sitting behind Nick and Norah at a diner.</p>
pinterest
David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Cohn and Levithan, who authored the source novel, cameo in the 2008 film as a couple sitting behind Nick and Norah at a diner.

Sony Pictures
<p>Yoon, her husband, and her daughter have a cameo on the beach in Hawaii in 2017&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Everything, Everything</em>. &#8220;It took 45 minutes to film a two-second scene because my little kid would not stop pointing at the camera on the drone as it flew by,&#8221; the author told EW.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Nicola Yoon, Everything, Everything

Yoon, her husband, and her daughter have a cameo on the beach in Hawaii in 2017’s Everything, Everything. “It took 45 minutes to film a two-second scene because my little kid would not stop pointing at the camera on the drone as it flew by,” the author told EW. 

Everett Collection
<p>Another adaptation, another cameo: This time King&nbsp;played the minister at Missy&#8217;s funeral in 1989&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Pet Sematary</em>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Stephen King, Pet Sematary

Another adaptation, another cameo: This time King played the minister at Missy’s funeral in 1989’s Pet Sematary

Everett Collection
<p>You know that old, bald, hippie-looking guy surrounded by women whom Johnny Depp walks past in the club? Yep, that&#8217;s author Hunter S. Thompson in the 1998 adaptation of his book.</p>
pinterest
Hunter S. Thompson, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

You know that old, bald, hippie-looking guy surrounded by women whom Johnny Depp walks past in the club? Yep, that’s author Hunter S. Thompson in the 1998 adaptation of his book.

Universal
<p>Apparently le Carre tried to expand his two-line walk-on role in the BBC&#8217;s 2016 adaptation of his novel. Some serious cutting had to be done in the editing room when the author stretched his part out to eight lines!</p>
pinterest
John le Carre, The Night Manager

Apparently le Carre tried to expand his two-line walk-on role in the BBC’s 2016 adaptation of his novel. Some serious cutting had to be done in the editing room when the author stretched his part out to eight lines!

AMC
<p>Le Carre also made a brief appearance in a Christmas party scene in 2011&#8217;s Gary Oldman-starring film adaptation of&nbsp;<em>Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy</em>.</p>
pinterest
John le Carre, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Le Carre also made a brief appearance in a Christmas party scene in 2011’s Gary Oldman-starring film adaptation of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Focus Features
<p>The children&rsquo;s and YA author plays a character named Mr. Collingwood, who has a serious need for more hair, in a flashback scene in 2003&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Holes</em>.</p>
pinterest
Louis Sachar, Holes

The children’s and YA author plays a character named Mr. Collingwood, who has a serious need for more hair, in a flashback scene in 2003’s Holes.

Everett Collection
<p>Irving makes a fleeting cameo in the 1982 film as an official in one of Garp&#8217;s high school wrestling matches.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
John Irving, The World According to Garp

Irving makes a fleeting cameo in the 1982 film as an official in one of Garp’s high school wrestling matches. 

Everett Collection
<p>In a very meta move, Giffin sits on a bench in Madison Square Park reading her follow-up novel, <em>Something Blue</em>, as characters Rachel (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Marcus (Steve Howey) talk nearby in the 2011 flick.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Emily Giffin, Something Borrowed

In a very meta move, Giffin sits on a bench in Madison Square Park reading her follow-up novel, Something Blue, as characters Rachel (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Marcus (Steve Howey) talk nearby in the 2011 flick. 

Everett Collection
<p>Based on the novel<em> Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe, </em>the 1991 movie cast author&nbsp;Fannie Flagg as the leader of a self-help group. Luckily, she didn&#8217;t try the barbecue &#8220;pork.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Fannie Flagg, Fried Green Tomatoes

Based on the novel Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe, the 1991 movie cast author Fannie Flagg as the leader of a self-help group. Luckily, she didn’t try the barbecue “pork.”

Everett Collection
<p>You&#8217;ll have to wait until nearly the end of this 2009 movie to see author&nbsp;Ramona &#8220;Sapphire&#8221; Lofton pop up as a woman at a daycare center.</p>
pinterest
Sapphire, Precious

You’ll have to wait until nearly the end of this 2009 movie to see author Ramona “Sapphire” Lofton pop up as a woman at a daycare center.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
<p>Weiner and her agent appear walking behind Rose (Toni Collette) and her friend in the Italian market scene. What&#8217;s more, Weiner&#8217;s sister and grandmother are also in the 2005 movie.</p>
pinterest
Jennifer Weiner, In Her Shoes

Weiner and her agent appear walking behind Rose (Toni Collette) and her friend in the Italian market scene. What’s more, Weiner’s sister and grandmother are also in the 2005 movie.

20th Century Fox
<p>Even though she wasn&#8217;t a big fan of the movie adaptation of her best-selling novel, Susann did have a brief cameo in the 1967 film as a news reporter.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Jacqueline Susann, Valley of the Dolls

Even though she wasn’t a big fan of the movie adaptation of her best-selling novel, Susann did have a brief cameo in the 1967 film as a news reporter. 

Everett Collection
<p>This one will blow you away. Remember near the end of the movie when Elijah Wood stands before his grandfather&rsquo;s grave as a groundskeeper blows leaves in the background? That leaf-blower is none other than author Safran Foer.</p>
pinterest
Jonathan Safran Foer, Everything is Illuminated

This one will blow you away. Remember near the end of the movie when Elijah Wood stands before his grandfather’s grave as a groundskeeper blows leaves in the background? That leaf-blower is none other than author Safran Foer.

Neil Davidson/Warner Bros. Independent
<p>Look for Tan&nbsp;in the party scene at the beginning of the 1993 movie.</p>
pinterest
Amy Tan, The Joy Luck Club

Look for Tan in the party scene at the beginning of the 1993 movie.

AP
<p>Not one to let the actors have all the debaucherous fun, Welsh makes an appearance&nbsp;as Mikey Forrester, Renton&#8217;s heroin dealer, in the 1996 hit.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Irvine Welsh, Trainspotting

Not one to let the actors have all the debaucherous fun, Welsh makes an appearance as Mikey Forrester, Renton’s heroin dealer, in the 1996 hit. 

Everett Collection
<p>Bukowski went for the obvious cameo role in 1987&#8217;s <em>Barfly </em>by playing, surprise, a&nbsp;man drinking a drink at the bar.</p>
pinterest
Charles Bukowski, Barfly

Bukowski went for the obvious cameo role in 1987’s Barfly by playing, surprise, a man drinking a drink at the bar.

Cannon Films
<p>Dickey&#8217;s cameo in <em>Deliverance </em>back in 1970<em>&nbsp;</em>turned out to be quite a memorable moment, portraying a sheriff sneering at Jon Voight&#8217;s character.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
James Dickey, Deliverance

Dickey’s cameo in Deliverance back in 1970 turned out to be quite a memorable moment, portraying a sheriff sneering at Jon Voight’s character. 

Everett Collection
<p>Meyer just couldn&#8217;t resist that garden burger at the Forks diner. She stopped by with her laptop in 2008 for a quick cameo in the first movie of the franchise based on her books.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Stephenie Meyer, Twilight

Meyer just couldn’t resist that garden burger at the Forks diner. She stopped by with her laptop in 2008 for a quick cameo in the first movie of the franchise based on her books. 

Summit Entertainment
<p>Palahniuk&#8217;s cameo jets by so fast, you might not notice it. He played a non-speaking traveler in an airplane scene in 2008&#8217;s adaptation of <em>Choke</em>.</p>
pinterest
Chuck Palahniuk, Choke

Palahniuk’s cameo jets by so fast, you might not notice it. He played a non-speaking traveler in an airplane scene in 2008’s adaptation of Choke.

Everett Collection
<p>You can see O&rsquo;Malley and his wife, cartoonist Hope Larson, hanging out at Lee&rsquo;s Palace after Sex Bob-Omb leaves the stage in the 2010 comedy.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Bryan Lee O’Malley, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

You can see O’Malley and his wife, cartoonist Hope Larson, hanging out at Lee’s Palace after Sex Bob-Omb leaves the stage in the 2010 comedy. 

Universal
1 of 40

Advertisement
1 of 40 Everett Collection; Starz; George Kraychyk/Hulu

Ever watch a television show or movie adaptation of a book you loved and think that coffee-sipping woman in the diner looks familiar? You probably recognized the author of said favorite book from the photo on the inside jacket. Since we’re not always super familiar with some writers’ appearances, often times their cameos — as impressive as they might be (looking at you, Denis Johnson!) — pass by unnoticed. Here’s a look at some of those author pop-up parts you might have missed.

Advertisement
2 of 40 Everett Collection

Denis Johnson, Jesus' Son

Yes, that’s Jesus’ Son author Johnson hanging out next to Jack Black in 1999 with a knife through the eye (courtesy of his wife) in a scene from the short story, Emergency. Hey, if you write it, you’ve got to be able to take it. 

3 of 40 George Kraychyk/Hulu

Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale

Catch Atwood in the pilot episode of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale as one of the evil Aunts at the red center who hits Offred on the head when she hesitates to participate in the slut-shaming of Jeanine.

Advertisement
4 of 40 Everett Collection

Kathryn Stockett, The Help

Stockett put on her Sunday best and headed to church (beehive hairstyle in tow) for her cameo in The Help in 2011.

Advertisement
5 of 40 Fox

Kathy Reichs, Bones

Reichs had a cameo in Bones as a professor of forensic anthropology named Constance Wright. The author also happens to be a real-life forensic anthropologist, so her role wasn’t too much of a stretch. 

Advertisement
6 of 40 Karen Ballard/Paramount

Lee Child, Jack Reacher

Child has a short cameo as a police officer who’s suspicious of Tom Cruise’s character in the 2012 movie. It’s almost like he knows something we don’t…?

Advertisement
7 of 40 David James/Paramount

Lee Child, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Again, Child has a Cruise-suspicious cop cameo in the 2016 sequel.

Advertisement
8 of 40 Jules Heath/Starz

Diana Gabaldon, Outlander

The Outlander author had the opportunity to don tartan and head back in time for a quick cameo as a character named Iona MacTavish in season one of the Starz series. 

Advertisement
9 of 40 Warner Bros.

Dennis Lehane, Mystic River

Lehane appears in the 2003 movie’s big parade scene, driving by in a convertible. “His sets are the most just relaxed places you could ever be,” the author told EW of hanging with the movie’s director Clint Eastwood.

Advertisement
10 of 40 Adam Rose/ABC Family via Getty Images

Sara Shepard, Pretty Little Liars

Shepard had two cameos in PLL. One, as a substitute English teacher in the episode “The Homecoming Hangover,” and her second in “I’m a Good Girl, I Am,” this time playing a news reporter. 

Advertisement
11 of 40 Barry King/FilmMagic

Cheryl Strayed, Wild

Strayed pops up early in the movie adaptation of her novel, Wild. You can spot her driving the pickup truck that picks up Reese Witherspoon at the start of her life-changing hike.

Advertisement
12 of 40 Brownie Harris/CBS

Stephen King, Under the Dome

Just call him the cameo King. The prolific writer has found time for quick guest spots on multiple shows — adaptations of his own works and others — including an appearance in the premiere episode of Under the Dome‘s second season in 2014. 

Advertisement
13 of 40 Everett Collection

S.E. Hinton, The Outsiders

Not only did Hinton make a small cameo as a nurse in the 1983 movie adaptation of The Outsiders, but she also served as a location scout for the production. 

Advertisement
14 of 40 Fox

Stan Lee, Deadpool

Mr. Marvel has popped up many times in the movies tied to his comic-book characters. In Deadpool, the Marvel mastermind played an emcee at a strip club where Wade Wilson’s (Ryan Reynolds) lady love Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) is employed. “I wish I had spent more time in the strip club,” Lee told EW. 

Advertisement
15 of 40 Getty Images

Terry Pratchett, Hogfather

Pratchett popped up in the 2006 two-part television film adaptation of his novel Hogfather as a toymaker sporting a fetching hat. No, he didn’t get to ride the sleigh pulled by four wild boars. 

Advertisement
16 of 40 Doug Hyun/HBO

Charlaine Harris, True Blood

The Southern Vampire Mysteries (a.k.a. True Blood to TV viewers) author Harris was brave enough to stop by Merlotte’s for a cold one. Luckily, Sam was the one to serve her, not surly Tara. 

Advertisement
17 of 40 Showtime

Jeff Lindsay, Dexter

Lindsay had a fleeting cameo in Dexter‘s season 3 episode, “Go Your Own Way” in 2008. He played a police officer to whom Angel talks before visiting Gianna in the hospital.

Advertisement
18 of 40 Starz

Ken Follett, Pillars of the Earth

Look out for Follett in his cameo role as the merchant who tells Jack the story of his father’s sailing in the “New Beginnings” episode of the eight-part 2010 TV miniseries.

Advertisement
19 of 40 Everett Collection

Greg Behrendt, He’s Just Not That Into You

At least Behrendt was into the holy cameo he made as a priest in the 2009 big screen adaptation of his tough love advice book for women. 

Advertisement
20 of 40 Sony Pictures

David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Cohn and Levithan, who authored the source novel, cameo in the 2008 film as a couple sitting behind Nick and Norah at a diner.

Advertisement
21 of 40 Everett Collection

Nicola Yoon, Everything, Everything

Yoon, her husband, and her daughter have a cameo on the beach in Hawaii in 2017’s Everything, Everything. “It took 45 minutes to film a two-second scene because my little kid would not stop pointing at the camera on the drone as it flew by,” the author told EW. 

Advertisement
22 of 40 Everett Collection

Stephen King, Pet Sematary

Another adaptation, another cameo: This time King played the minister at Missy’s funeral in 1989’s Pet Sematary

Advertisement
23 of 40 Universal

Hunter S. Thompson, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

You know that old, bald, hippie-looking guy surrounded by women whom Johnny Depp walks past in the club? Yep, that’s author Hunter S. Thompson in the 1998 adaptation of his book.

Advertisement
24 of 40 AMC

John le Carre, The Night Manager

Apparently le Carre tried to expand his two-line walk-on role in the BBC’s 2016 adaptation of his novel. Some serious cutting had to be done in the editing room when the author stretched his part out to eight lines!

Advertisement
25 of 40 Focus Features

John le Carre, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Le Carre also made a brief appearance in a Christmas party scene in 2011’s Gary Oldman-starring film adaptation of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Advertisement
26 of 40 Everett Collection

Louis Sachar, Holes

The children’s and YA author plays a character named Mr. Collingwood, who has a serious need for more hair, in a flashback scene in 2003’s Holes.

Advertisement
27 of 40 Everett Collection

John Irving, The World According to Garp

Irving makes a fleeting cameo in the 1982 film as an official in one of Garp’s high school wrestling matches. 

Advertisement
28 of 40 Everett Collection

Emily Giffin, Something Borrowed

In a very meta move, Giffin sits on a bench in Madison Square Park reading her follow-up novel, Something Blue, as characters Rachel (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Marcus (Steve Howey) talk nearby in the 2011 flick. 

Advertisement
29 of 40 Everett Collection

Fannie Flagg, Fried Green Tomatoes

Based on the novel Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe, the 1991 movie cast author Fannie Flagg as the leader of a self-help group. Luckily, she didn’t try the barbecue “pork.”

Advertisement
30 of 40 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sapphire, Precious

You’ll have to wait until nearly the end of this 2009 movie to see author Ramona “Sapphire” Lofton pop up as a woman at a daycare center.

Advertisement
31 of 40 20th Century Fox

Jennifer Weiner, In Her Shoes

Weiner and her agent appear walking behind Rose (Toni Collette) and her friend in the Italian market scene. What’s more, Weiner’s sister and grandmother are also in the 2005 movie.

Advertisement
32 of 40 Everett Collection

Jacqueline Susann, Valley of the Dolls

Even though she wasn’t a big fan of the movie adaptation of her best-selling novel, Susann did have a brief cameo in the 1967 film as a news reporter. 

Advertisement
33 of 40 Neil Davidson/Warner Bros. Independent

Jonathan Safran Foer, Everything is Illuminated

This one will blow you away. Remember near the end of the movie when Elijah Wood stands before his grandfather’s grave as a groundskeeper blows leaves in the background? That leaf-blower is none other than author Safran Foer.

Advertisement
34 of 40 AP

Amy Tan, The Joy Luck Club

Look for Tan in the party scene at the beginning of the 1993 movie.

Advertisement
35 of 40 Everett Collection

Irvine Welsh, Trainspotting

Not one to let the actors have all the debaucherous fun, Welsh makes an appearance as Mikey Forrester, Renton’s heroin dealer, in the 1996 hit. 

Advertisement
36 of 40 Cannon Films

Charles Bukowski, Barfly

Bukowski went for the obvious cameo role in 1987’s Barfly by playing, surprise, a man drinking a drink at the bar.

Advertisement
37 of 40 Everett Collection

James Dickey, Deliverance

Dickey’s cameo in Deliverance back in 1970 turned out to be quite a memorable moment, portraying a sheriff sneering at Jon Voight’s character. 

Advertisement
38 of 40 Summit Entertainment

Stephenie Meyer, Twilight

Meyer just couldn’t resist that garden burger at the Forks diner. She stopped by with her laptop in 2008 for a quick cameo in the first movie of the franchise based on her books. 

Advertisement
39 of 40 Everett Collection

Chuck Palahniuk, Choke

Palahniuk’s cameo jets by so fast, you might not notice it. He played a non-speaking traveler in an airplane scene in 2008’s adaptation of Choke.

Advertisement
40 of 40 Universal

Bryan Lee O’Malley, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

You can see O’Malley and his wife, cartoonist Hope Larson, hanging out at Lee’s Palace after Sex Bob-Omb leaves the stage in the 2010 comedy. 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now