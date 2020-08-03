20 late-summer must-reads coming in August

One part Zadie Smith, one part Ottessa Moshfegh, and one part entirely its own thing, this debut novel (by a former student of Smith's, no less) is as electric as it is eye-opening. It's a coming-of-age tale in the most 2020 of ways: Edie, the young Black protagonist, struggles to succeed — or, rather, just survive — in New York (she's an aspiring artist with an assistant gig at a prominent children's book publisher) as the weight of the systems that set her up to fail bear down on her. Her narrations of everything from her office romances to daily microaggressions she suffers to a stint living with her married boyfriend's family make it a page-turner. (August 4)