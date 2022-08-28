The best new books of August 2022

All This Could be Different by Sarah Thankam Matthews

Coming-of-age novels tend to clutter up the shelves every summer, most of them not worth skimming past the title page; Different easily pulls away from that pile, a dazzling and wholly original debut. It's the early days of the second Obama administration, and 22-year-old Sneha — brown, queer, stranded in wintry Wisconsin — is attempting to navigate her first post-college corporate job, dating in the Midwest, and the ongoing legacy of her immigrant parents. Matthews writes about things great (shame, poverty, identity) and small (drunk texts, dive bars) with such mordant wit, insight, and specificity, it feels like watching a new literary star being born in real time.