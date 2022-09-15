Anne Heche's posthumous memoir Call Me Anne to be published in January

The memoir that late film and TV actress Anne Heche had been working on over the past year will be released in January 2023.

Described as "part memoir and part self-acceptance workbook," Call Me Anne will contain personal anecdotes about Heche's rise to fame, her history of childhood sexual abuse, and her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s, a time when they were among Hollywood's first openly gay couples. The book is a follow-up to Heche's 2001 autobiography Call Me Crazy.

"I was labeled 'outrageous' because I fell in love with a woman," Heche wrote in Call Me Anne, according to an excerpt obtained by the Associated Press. "I had never been with a woman before I dated Ellen."

The excerpt continues: "I did not, personally, identify as a lesbian. I simply fell in love! It was, to be clear, as odd to me as anyone else. There were no words to describe how I felt. Gay didn't feel right, and neither did straight. Alien might be the best fit, I sometimes thought. What, why, and how I fell in love with a person instead of their gender, I would have loved to have answered if anyone had asked, but as I said earlier, no one ever did. I am happy that I was able to tell you in this book — once and for all."

Jarred Weisfeld, the president of New Jersey-based Start Publishing, told the AP that he signed a deal with Heche in May and she turned in a manuscript shortly before her death in August from injuries sustained in a fiery car crash. She was 53.

Call Me Anne will also recount how Heche's Six Days, Seven Nights costar Harrison Ford became her mentor, describe an encounter with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, and explore her relationship with God, among other personal stories, prompts, and poems.