Angie Thomas, Jason Mott, and more recommend books by other Black authors

Rebel by Beverly Jenkins

I can say (and do, at every opportunity) that Beverly Jenkins is our preeminent author of African-American historical fiction, a distinction that's often overshadowed by that fact that she writes romance novels. Her works treat Black American lives as hidden jewels in the dusty terrain of American history, each book exploring a different, unique, and generally overlooked facet. In Rebel, the first book in her recent Women Who Dare series, the reader is transported to post-Civil War New Orleans, where our heroine Valinda Lacey has arrived to help educate members of the Black community after Emancipation. Our hero, the swoonworthy Drake LeVeq, is a member of a family that's a pillar of the community (and of Ms. Jenkin's historical fiction, too) that's helping to rebuild their city. Valinda is my favorite kind of historical heroine—unconventional, curious, and driven to make the world a better place—and Drake is my favorite kind of hero—the type who'll do anything to support his partner as she works to make her dreams into reality. Though it's driven by the ebbs and flows of their courtship (including Drake teaching Val some "marriage games," ahem), the story doesn't shy away from the difficulties of the Reconstruction Era. One of Jenkins' gifts, which shines through in Rebel, is her ability to place her characters and readers in settings associated with turmoil and strife, then tempering history's hard edges with an abundance of humor (of the actual laugh-out-loud variety), sex scenes that will have you taking a sip of water, and deeply romantic relationships that show that love, connection, and joy are what help communities persevere through the darkness before the dawn. -Alyssa Cole