Avatar: The Last Airbender (Dark Horse, 2012-2017)

When Yang's friend and fellow cartoonist Derek Kirk Kim told him that Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender was "the best animated series that America has ever created," he was initially skeptical. But Yang soon found himself hooked by the saga of Aang and his friends restoring balance to their elemental world — so much so that he later jumped at the chance to continue the story in comics. With help from ATLA co-creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, Yang's comics filled in some missing pieces from the show, like what happened to Zuko's mom.

"The Asianness of that show just felt so authentic to us," Yang says. "That's a testament to how seriously Mike and Bryan researched the heck outta that show. They also included a group of Asian Americans on their team to help develop that show. All of that comes through."

The comics were "such a collaborative project," Yang says. "I learned so much from Mike and Bryan because that was the first time I'd ever gotten to talk to people who work in animation, and they're world-class storytellers. My own process of writing changed from that experience."

Yang also worked with the artist team Gurihiru on Avatar: The Last Airbender, with whom he would later reunite on DC's Superman Smashes the Klan.