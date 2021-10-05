Ordinary Girls: A Memoir by Jaquira Díaz

Says Garcia: "Ordinary Girls is about the author's upbringing in Miami and also Puerto Rico and her family dynamics growing up in very difficult circumstances. I also primarily grew up in Miami, and think this is one of the realest books I've read about the city, about the side of the city people rarely see or understand. I love how it's centered around the author's friendships and relationships with other women that protect her, sustain her, and challenge her. It's also just beautifully written — there's so much pulsing life in [the language]. It's written with such a generosity of spirit and a fire that is really exciting to read."