Alex Trebek writing memoir, to be published in July

Answer: After 30-plus years of hosting Jeopardy, Alex Trebek is finally writing one of these books. Question: What is a memoir? (What is a memoir?)

Simon & Schuster will publish the longtime Jeopardy host's book The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life on July 21, one day shy of Trebek's 80th birthday. The memoir will feature personal anecdotes along with the pop culture icon's reflections on such topics as marriage, spirituality, and philanthropy. It will also address frequently asked questions from Jeopardy fans, such as what prompted Trebek to shave his famous mustache, insights on legendary players like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, and his thoughts on Will Ferrell's Trebek impersonation on Saturday Night Live's Celebrity Jeopardy.

Trebek has long hesitated to write a book about his life but was inspired to finally do so by the outpouring of goodwill after announcing his pancreatic cancer diagnosis last year, according to a press release.

“I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” he writes in The Answer Is….

“Today, when there is so much uncertainty and turmoil in the world, Alex Trebek is a beacon of stability and positivity,” Simon & Schuster executive editor Sean Manning said in a statement. “This wise, charming, and inspiring book is further evidence why he has long been considered one most beloved and respected figures in entertainment.”

Trebek marked a year since his cancer diagnosis last month, noting that the survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is just 18 percent. "I'd be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one," he admitted. "There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days.

"There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on," he continued. "But I brushed that aside quickly, because that would've been a massive betrayal — a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would've been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration, and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope."

Jeopardy has currently suspended production due to the coronavirus pandemic, though new episodes taped prior to the shutdown are continuing to air for now.

