Akwaeke Emezi is writing a romance novel — see the first look

You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty will be out May 24, 2022.

After taking home a host of literary awards (like the PEN/Hemingway shortlist and the National Book Foundation 5 Under 35 honors) and landing on the New York Times bestseller list (for The Death of Vivek Oji), Akwaeke Emezi is turning to romance novels. Their next project, titled You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty, will be an ode to the genre — following a young woman searching for a second chance at love — but also wholly original, as Emezi's readers have come to expect of their work.

"After spending most of my teenage years buried in romance novels, I always wanted to write one myself," Emezi tells EW. "You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty [is] a love letter to the brave choices we make in the name of love, the costs we pay for it, and the glory of the reward at the end."

EW is debuting the exclusive first look at cover of the book, which will hit shelves in May, 2022. "Like the book itself, this jacket embodies brightness, hope, and joy," Emezi adds. "I hope you love it as much as I do."

You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty Credit: Faber & Faber

The novel's protagonist is Feyi Adekola, who begins the novel marking five years since the accident that killed the love of her life. An artist, she opened her own studio, has a brownstone apartment with her best friend, enjoyed a summer bookmarked by a luxury trip and glamorous parties. She's also easing back into the dating scene. The book will follow her efforts to find herself, her perfect life, and — hopefully — love.

You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty will also be Emezi's first book with publisher Simon & Schuster, under the Atria Books imprint. "When a writer as talented and gifted as Akwaeke Emezi says they would like to give readers a book that brings them joy, a book that celebrates life and everything in it that is worth fighting for, the only possible answer is a whole-hearted 'Yes!'" says Atria Vice President and Editorial Director Lindsay Sagnette. "I cannot wait for people to read You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty, and to meet Feyi. Blazing and vital, this novel left me moved, inspired, and forever changed."