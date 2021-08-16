After 46 years, Judy Blume's Forever is becoming an audiobook

Judy Blume has been publishing books since 1969 (when her debut The One in the Middle Is a Green Kangaroo hit shelves) and she's still creating new ways to delight her oldest fans and reign in new readers. EW is exclusively announcing that her cult classic YA novel Forever is getting an audiobook for the very first time. The book, which is about teenage sexuality and has long been the subject of censorship debates, was originally published in 1975; the new edition will hit airwaves on September 14 and will be narrated by actress Caitlin Kinnunen.

Blume herself handpicked Kinnunen — who received a Tony Award nomination for her role in the original Broadway cast of The Prom — after hearing her performance on another audiobook. "Getting to read this beautiful book by Judy Blume is a true honor," says the actress. "Her work is timeless and this story is still as impactful as the day it was first published. I cannot wait for today's generation to discover these characters and fall in love with them for the first time."

Judy Blume, Caitlin Kinnunen Credit: Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images; Courtesy of Caitlin Kinnunen

In addition to the brand new narrator, Forever's cover has been re-imagined with an original illustration by artist Sarah Maxwell, seen here in EW for the very first time. "Forever for me felt a bit nostalgic, as it's a story about a first love and relationship and everything that comes along with it," Maxwell says in a statement. "It made me think back to my younger self, and this certain haze around summertime. Pastels, 70's style Levi's jeans, and the soft embrace is what came to mind for me immediately. With the cover I was hoping to capture that sense of reflection and tenderness, and the youthful naïveté too, of that first relationship we all experience."