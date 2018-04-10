The 15 most powerful memoirs about addiction and recovery

At the age of 15, Cat Marnell began to unknowingly "murder her life" when she became hooked on the ADHD medication prescribed to her by her psychiatrist father. A Xanax dependence led to cocaine, ecstasy, and a tumbling rabbit hole of prescription drug abuse as she manipulated doctors, lied to loved ones, and struggled to maintain her high-profile job at Condé Nast amidst the highs and lows of addiction. Order a copy here.