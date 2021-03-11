Hear Aaron Paul and Krysten Ritter reunite in clip from James Patterson's new audio drama

It's a Breaking Bad reunion fit for the social distancing era: Aaron Paul and Krysten Ritter may not have physically reunited for their latest project, but technology still brought them together again.

The actors both star in Audible's The Coldest Case, a new audio drama from superstar author James Patterson. Paul gives voice to Detective Billy Harney of Patterson's Black Book series, with Ritter as his sister and fellow detective Patti. (You can hear them both in the exclusive clip below.) The Coldest Case follows the siblings as they investigate a Chicago drug ring, which is attempting to retrieve a "black book," an incriminating ledger that's gone missing. As Billy gets deeper into the investigation, he's pulled into a dangerous network of corruption, vengeful billionaires, and dark web conspiracies.

It's familiar genre territory for Paul, but something of a new role: "When I was trying to break into the industry, I think I did every hour-long drama that was currently airing, and I was always the guy that was being interrogated, the guy that looked like the bad guy," the actor tells EW. "It was nice to kind of go into this world again, but be on the other side of the interrogation desk and tackle it in such a different way."

While he and Ritter didn't record their parts together, as is typical for voice acting — "When I officially signed on, she had just finished recording all of her stuff," Paul explains — he did give his former costar a call before signing onto the project.

"We obviously got pretty close on Breaking Bad and stayed friends throughout the years, and she was the first person I hit up when this landed on my desk," the BoJack Horseman star says. "I don't know much about technology; I don't own a computer, so I was a little nervous about the tech side of things. I asked her what she thought of the whole process, and she said that everyone involved was just such a dream, and they made it super seamless."

The Coldest Case also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Beau Bridges, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and is available on Audible now.

Image zoom Credit: Audible