The late musician's management and ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff have called the release of the unfinished memoir a "heartless money grab."

The release of Aaron Carter's posthumous memoir has been delayed following backlash from his management and ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff.

Scott Atherton, the attorney who represents Ballast Books and author of the memoir Andy Symonds, announced that Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life will no longer be released on Nov. 15 out of respect for the late musician's family.

"Out of respect for the Carter family, my client has decided to defer the further release of the book at this time," Atherton said in a statement obtained by EW. "Mr. Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many still grieving for him."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer and producer Aaron Carter arrives at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) Aaron Carter's book publisher delays memoir release date following backlash | Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Atherton claimed Carter, who was found dead at his California home on Nov. 5 at the age of 34, wanted his story told. "And he wanted our client, Andy Symonds, a well-respected journalist and author, to tell that story with all its beauty and rawness," he said. "Public attention has recently focused on a small number of interactions during Mr. Carter's early years."

"The more important story is about Mr. Carter's life as a whole and what people can learn from his professional success, his personal struggles, and his tragic passing," Atherton added.

Both Carter's management and Duff, who previously dated the musician on and off between 2000 and 2003, have called the unfinished memoir a "heartless money grab" on Ballast's part. Duff's statement came in response to an excerpt that alleged she and Carter lost their virginity to each other at the age of 13.

Aaron Carter & Hilary Duff (Photo by Lester Cohen Archive/WireImage) Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff circa the 2000s | Credit: Lester Cohen Archive/WireImage

"It's really sad that within a week of Aaron's death, there's a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work," Duff told DailyMail.com. "To water down Aaron's life story to what seems to be unverified clickbait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab."

The controversy comes in the wake of the unauthorized release of the late singer's posthumous album, Blacklisted, just two days after his death. The producers, Morgan Matthews and John Wyatt Johnson, said they wanted to honor Carter's life with the fast-tracked release, but ahead of the debut, Carter's manager, Taylor Helgeson, told EW it was being released without the permission of Carter and his estate.

"We will be working to have this album removed from all streaming platforms," Helgeson said.

Carter's management didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment about the delayed memoir on Sunday.