Aja Gabel, C Pam Zhang, Simon Han, and Pitchaya Sudbanthad recommend books by other AAPI authors

"Wise and prickly and wonderful, careening between New York skyscrapers and a kontrabida in Manila, Alvar charts the modern Filipino diaspora. Her characters are delightfully difficult to pin down, but always suffused with a palpable sense of longing." —C Pam Zhang

"This Filipino-American story collection by Alvar has stayed with me for a long while. Her stories, globetrotting from Manila to Bahrain, are populated by characters in various stages of exile from their origins and themselves. Some believe they're trying to do the right thing, but things often get more complicated than the original bargain." —Pitchaya Sudbanthad