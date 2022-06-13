9 great LGBTQ+ kid's books for Pride Month

Every Bird a Prince by Jenn Reese

The rush into puberty can be a confusing time for all kids but more so for those who find they aren't fitting into society's expectations. That's how Eren Evers feels in the lyrical middle grade fantasy, Every Bird a Prince. As her friends become more interested in boys, she's content to ride her bike around the woods, both confused why she doesn't feel a crush towards anyone and insecure about feeling out of place. As Eren figures out she might be asexual with some help from her friend, Alex, the secretly gay boy she pretended to have a crush on, she stumbles into a battle between a magical kingdom of birds and the ancient enemy bent on their destruction. It's only by becoming the birds' champion that she faces her doubts and discovers the courage to claim her own identity.