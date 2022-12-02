9 holiday romance books to make you holly, jolly in 2022

Kiss Her Once For Me by Alison Cochrun

Alison Cochrun follows up her sparkling debut The Charm Offensive with this warm holiday romance that will satisfy anyone left wanting by Hulu's Happiest Season. A year ago, Ellie Oliver was on top of the world with her dream job and a meet-cute with a woman she met in a bookstore on Christmas Eve. But soon after, her life fell apart. Now, she's working at a local coffee shop just trying to get through the day. When her boss Andrew makes an outlandish proposition — marry him for convenience so he can claim his inheritance. Ellie agrees, but when she arrives at Andrew's house for the holidays, she discovers his sister, Jack is the woman she fell for last Christmas Eve. With charming While You Were Sleeping Vibes, Kiss Her Once For Me is a tale of unexpected connections and the courage it requires to risk it all for something real. It's as warming and intoxicating as a cup of spiked hot cocoa.