Sammy Keyes

There have been plenty of kid detectives over the years, particularly high school gumshoes. But I'll always have a soft spot for too-curious-for-her-own-good Sammy Keyes. She's the heroine of an 18-book series by Wendelin Van Draanen, which ran from 1997 to 2014. When Sammy is sent to illegally live with her grandmother in her senior living facility, she's thrust into a life of uncertainty just as she's beginning seventh grade. The novels follow her until she graduates from middle school at the end of eighth grade (each novel covers about a month of her life), and they are set in fictional Santa Martina, California (based on Santa Maria, CA).

From a cast of characters that includes Sammy's middle school arch-nemesis, her more well-to-do best friend, and her friend's older brother, there's a rich ensemble to pull from. Plus, Sammy's stories always have fun hooks, whether it be the Christmas setting of Sammy Keyes and the Runaway Elf or the Hollywood trappings of Sammy Keyes and the Hollywood Mummy. Sammy Keyes is as smart and engaging as Nancy Drew, but far more irreverent and sarcastic, making her a perfect heroine for today. She'd be a great figure for a Disney+ series with something to offer the entire family. —Maureen Lee Lenker