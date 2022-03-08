Batman by the book: 8 comics that defined the Dark Knight as we know him today

In comics, the Dark Knight is king. No superhero comes close to the number of classic stories starring Batman, written and illustrated by some of the most prominent creators in comic-book history.

Batman was part of the wave of new superheroes who debuted after Action Comics #1 launched the superhero genre with the arrival of Superman. Costumed vigilantes were hot, and Batman offered a darker alternative to Superman by pulling inspiration from pulp heroes like Walter B. Gibson's the Shadow, another wealthy socialite who moonlights as an urban vigilante.

Cartoonist Bob Kane took full credit for Batman's creation, but it was his fellow illustrator Bill Finger who was responsible for the visual elements of the hero that have withstood the test of time. Finger suggested major changes to Kane's initial sketch of the character, taking design cues from the hero's animal namesake: pointy ears, a scalloped cape to evoke wings, and a black-and-gray color scheme to make it easier for Batman to operate in the shadows. Finger's contributions wouldn't be officially recognized by DC Comics until 2016, 42 years after his death.

From campy crusader to vengeful force of nature, Batman has successfully adapted to appeal to each new generation of readers. In his first leap, growing from his noir roots, Batman embraced fanciful absurdity in the '50s and '60s, then boomeranged back to darker stories in the '70s. He had a particularly impressive late '80s, with stories that shaped not just the character's mythology but the entire superhero genre. The comics would continue to evolve as Batman became a big-screen movie star in the ensuing decades, with creators thinking outside the Bruce Wayne box to put new characters in the cowl.

It's difficult to distill eight decades of comic books down to a few, but the following eight stories all played a significant part in Batman's evolution. Each introduced new ideas that deepened the lore and showcased new facets of the Batman concept.

1. The Case of the Chemical Syndicate

Detective Comics Vol. 1 #27 (1939)

Detective Comics Vol. 1 'The Case of the Chemical Syndicate,' Detective Comics Vol. 1 #27 (1939) | Credit: DC Comics

In the beginning, there was a wealthy socialite who dressed up like a bat to solve crimes. When he first appeared, "the Bat-Man" was touted as the "weird" superhero, a creepy counterpart to the idealistic Superman. He lurked in the shadows, wore a mask to cover his face and — most alarmingly — was totally fine with criminals dying on his watch. Superman was an inspiration; Batman was a warning. He faced off against an inauspicious villain in his debut, foiling the plot of a scientist who murdered his former partners rather than pay back the money he owed them. In a year the Joker would push plain-clothes villains to the side and set a new template for the hero's over-the-top rogues' gallery.

2. Robin — the Boy Wonder

Detective Comics Vol. 1 #38 (1940)

Detective Comics Vol. 1 'Robin—the Boy Wonder,' Detective Comics Vol. 1 #38 (1940) | Credit: DC Comics

Immediately after superheroes hit the scene, it became clear that children were hooked on these spectacular adventures. Publishers discovered they could sell more copies if they appealed to youth fantasy. Thus Robin the sidekick was born. Inspired by Robin Hood, who had risen to pop-culture prominence thanks to the 1938 adventure film starring Errol Flynn, Robin helped pull Batman away from his dark foundation and into a lighter, more frivolous future. Like Bruce, the teenage Dick Grayson had lost his parents to violence, but as a result he gained a mentor who taught him how to harness his grief and anger: by beating criminals while wearing tiny green briefs. Robin's arrival marked the start of the Batfamily, which would grow to include a deep roster of heroes who work with the Dynamic Duo. But this partnership would also inspire controversy, such as when psychiatrist Frederic Wertham argued before the United States Senate Subcommittee on Juvenile Delinquency that Batman and Robin had a homosexual relationship.

3. The Dark Knight Returns Batman #1-4 (1986)

The Dark Knight Returns 'The Dark Knight Returns' Batman #1-4 (1986) | Credit: DC Comics

In the decades following Robin's debut, Batman's world became increasingly playful and silly, reaching its height of camp in the mid-'60s when the Adam West Batman TV show aired. The comics veered in the opposite direction in response, with more horror-inspired, street-level stories emerging in the '70s. But nothing hit quite like Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns, imagining a dystopian future Gotham City overtaken by mutant gangs after the disappearance of Batman and Robin. Written and illustrated by Miller with richly painted colors by Lynn Varley and inked by Klaus Janson, the miniseries took both violence and atmosphere to new extremes as it brought a grizzled older Batman out of retirement and back into a Gotham he barely recognized.

4. Year One

Batman Vol. 1 #404-407 (1987)

Year One’ Batman Vol. 1 #404 'Year One,' Batman Vol. 1 #404-407 (1987) | Credit: DC Comics

In 1985 the Crisis on Infinite Earths event fundamentally changed DC Comics continuity and gave creators the opportunity to update the origins of the publisher's most popular heroes. Frank Miller had already agreed to tackle Batman's early days when he started working on The Dark Knight Returns, and his story fit right in with DC's new plans. Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli previously worked together to make Matt Murdock's life miserable in the pages of Daredevil, and "Year One" reunited them to craft a hard-boiled tale of two aspiring heroes gaining their footing in an urban hellhole. Commissioner James Gordon was there for the very first appearance of Batman, and he shared the spotlight with Bruce Wayne in "Year One," reinforcing the story's street-level perspective. Miller's noir-infused script and Mazzucchelli's stark artwork emphasized the intensity and danger of each man's mission to bring justice to a city steeped in corruption. Their work offered a grounded take on the character and was a source of inspiration for Christopher Nolan's cinematic take on Batman in 2005.

5. Batman: The Killing Joke (1988)

Batman: The Killing Joke 'Batman: The Killing Joke' (1988) | Credit: DC Comics

For a long time, the Joker wasn't all that scary. Creators leaned into the character's clown aspect, and while there were often lives at stake in the Joker's schemes, they didn't push many psychological-horror boundaries. Then writer Alan Moore and artist Brian Bolland got their hands on the deadly prankster. The Killing Joke created a tragic new origin story for the Joker while giving the character an especially disturbing plot in the present: Newly escaped from Arkham Asylum, the Joker goes to the home of Commissioner James Gordon. His daughter Barbara (secretly Batgirl) answers the door, and he shoots her, leaving her alive but paralyzed from the waist down. Then he kidnaps the commissioner and torments him with naked pictures of the wounded Barbara, adding a layer of humiliation and sexual violence that made it impossible to look at the Joker the same way. It marked a vicious turn for Batman's villains but also set the stage for the paralyzed Barbara to step into a new superhero role as Oracle, hacker extraordinaire.

6. A Death in the Family

Batman Vol. 1 #426-429 (1988)

‘A Death in the Family’ Batman Vol. 1 #426 'A Death in the Family,' Batman Vol. 1 #426-429 (1988) | Credit: DC Comics

Bruce Wayne's life was shaped by loss, and after Crisis on Infinite Earths, so was Batman's. The Joker was usually behind the worst of it, coming after members of the Batfamily. First Barbara Gordon, and by the end of the same year, the Joker delivers another crushing blow when he viciously beats Jason Todd, the second Robin, with a crowbar, then blows up the building. By Jim Starlin with art by Jim Aparo and Mike DeCarlo, "A Death in the Family" put Jason's fate in the hands of readers, who determined whether the bratty teenager would live or die via call-in vote. But even though there would be more Robins (and Jason would eventually come back from the dead), the trauma of losing a sidekick would haunt Batman forever.

7. Knightfall

Batman Vol. 1 #492-#500 and Detective Comics Vol. 1 #659-#666 (1993-1994)

Knightfall 'Knightfall,' Batman Vol. 1 #492-#500 and Detective Comics Vol. 1 #659-#666 (1993-1994) | Credit: DC Comics

A major aspect of the grim and gritty '90s involved killing off or critically harming established heroes, allowing new, more severe characters to take on those roles. Superman died in 1992, replaced by four heroes each wearing the S-shield. Batman was next, and much of 1993 was devoted to a new supervillain, Bane, gradually wearing the hero down by letting criminals out of Arkham Asylum. Months of fighting left Batman with an empty tank when Bane ambushed him at Wayne Manor, a brawl that ended with Bane breaking the hero's back on his knee. A former assassin, Jean-Paul Valley, became the new Batman, wearing a costume that tapped into excessive '90s design with extra thigh pouches and chunky armor. That transition ended up being a disaster, but "Knightfall" made succession a major question for the franchise, which would be further explored in the Batman Beyond TV cartoon and future Batman comics.

8. Batman: Reborn

Batman and Robin Vol. 1 #1-3 (2009)

Batman: Reborn 'Batman: Reborn,' Batman and Robin Vol. 1 #1-3 (2009) | Credit: DC Comics

The Batman legacy doesn't die with Bruce Wayne. After Darkseid presumably killed Batman in 2008's Final Crisis, a new Dynamic Duo emerged with Dick Grayson in the cowl and Bruce's biological son Damian Wayne as his Robin. Reuniting the All-Star Superman team of writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely, "Batman: Reborn" is an electric debut for Dick and Damian's partnership, pitting them against a sadistic new villain, Professor Pyg. Dick's anxiety about following in his adoptive father's footsteps was at odds with Damian's overwhelming ego, but there was also a sense that both of them needed each other in order to work through their shared grief. Quitely's artwork meshed meticulous detail with exhilarating motion, making the new Batman and Robin stand out solely because they look so damn cool in action. Surprising no one, Bruce Wayne inevitably returned, but Dick and Damian proved that Gotham would be just fine without him.

