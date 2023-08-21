Hot stuff: The 6 best romance novels of summer 2023

Knockout by Sarah MacLean

Summer always gets hotter when Sarah MacLean's latest hits shelves, and Knockout is a doozy. The third in her Hell's Belles series (and her best yet), the book follows pyrotechnic genius Lady Imogen Loveless and Scotland Yard Inspector Tommy Peck. Throughout the series, the two have made sparks any time they've come near each other. Now their story gets to roar to a full-throated blaze. As Imogen tracks the culprit behind a series of fires targeting progressive women's businesses in London, Tommy is hot on her heels, determined to keep her out of harm's way (an impossible task). The two are attracted to each other from the word go, but Tommy frets that his status is too far below Imogen, while she fears that she is too much to be loved by any man. Detectives, police officers, and other members of law enforcement are popular romance heroes, a fact that's been significantly complicated in recent years by movements to defund the police and protest their abuses. MacLean doesn't shy away from the implications of Tommy's job, and in fact, delves headlong into questions of corruption and justice with her signature vigor. Imogen is a marvel, a girl with a sharp mind and a remarkable understanding of explosives. MacLean burrows into Imogen's hurt and sense of muchness with a keenly felt sense of empathy. The Hell's Belles are vigilantes dedicated to making the world a safer place for women, but Imogen fears there is no place for her in it besides that of scientist and spinster. It's hard to understate how meaningful it is to see Imogen's triumphs and fears writ large on the page — the fulfillment she finds with her work and her friends alongside her yearning to be loved just as she is. MacLean ensures that one never negates the other. Tommy is a classic MacLean hero, as big and beefy as a brick wall with a soft spot for the woman he loves. His roughness and overwhelming masculinity is what makes him irresistible to Imogen (and to readers). MacLean is a master at threading social commentary through chapters of high stakes adventure and swoony, steamy love scenes. Quite simply no one does historical romance like her. She is not just the belle of the ball but the queen too.

Heat Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Grade: A