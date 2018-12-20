The 50 most anticipated books of 2019

Another year, another (long) reading list
Chigozie Obioma, An Orchestra of Minorities
Little, Brown and Company
Mesha Maren, Sugar Run
Algonquin Books
Madhuri Vijay, The Far Field
Grove Press
Kristen Roupenian, You Know You Want This
Scout Press
Tim Johnston, The Current
Algonquin
Whitney Scharer, The Age of Light
Little, Brown and Company
Marlon James, Black Leopard, Red Wolf
Riverhead Books
Elizabeth McCracken, Bowlaway
Ecco
Esmé Weijun Wang, The Collected Schizophrenias
Graywolf Press
Eva Hagberg Fisher, How to Be Loved
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Jill Abramson, Merchants of Truth
Simon + Schuster
Angie Thomas, On the Come Up
Balzer + Bray
Christopher Castellani, Leading Men
Viking
Valeria Luiselli, Lost Children Archive
Knopf
Tomi Adeyemi, Children of Virtue and Vengeance
Henry Holt and Co.
Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones and the Six
Ballantine Books
Helen Oyeyemi, Gingerbread
Riverhead Books
T Kira Madden, Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls
Bloomsbury Publishing
Kathryn Davis, The Silk Road
Graywolf Press
Mitchell Jackson, Survival Math: Notes on an All-American Family
Scribner
Samira Ahmed, Internment
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
Bryan Washington, Lot
Riverhead Books
Evan James, Cheer Up, Mr. Widdicombe
Atria Books
Samantha Downing, My Lovely Wife
Berkley
Laila Lalami, The Other Americans
Pantheon
Chris Rush, The Light Years
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
Nell Freudenberger, Lost and Wanted
Knopf
Miriam Toews, Women Talking
Bloomsbury Publishing
Susan Choi, Trust Exercise
Henry Holt and Co.
Sally Rooney, Normal People
Hogarth
Ian McEwan, Machines Like Me
Lara Prior-Palmer, Rough Magic
Catapult
Emily Nussbaum, I Like to Watch: Arguing My Way Through the TV Revolution
Random House
Jayson Greene, Once More We Saw Stars
Knopf
Ocean Vuong, On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous
Penguin Press
Nicole Dennis-Benn, Patsy
Liveright
James Ellroy, This Storm
Knopf
Blake Crouch, Recursion
Crown
Catherine Chung, The Tenth Muse
Ecco
Kate Atkinson, Big Sky
Chuck Wendig, Wanderers
Del Rey
Colson Whitehead, The Nickel Boys
Doubleday
George Takei, They Called Us Enemy
Top Shelf Productions
Téa Obreht, Inland
Random House
James Gregor, Going Dutch
Simon + Schuster
Elizabeth Strout, Olive, Again
Margaret Atwood, The Testaments
Leslie Jamison, Make It Scream, Make It Burn
Erin Morgenstern, The Starless Sea
Ronan Farrow, Catch and Kill
