The 50 books we're dying to see get adapted

Ursula K. Le Guin passed away earlier this year, but she left behind a voluminous body of literary works that remain just as inspiring and groundbreaking as when she first wrote them. Embarrassingly, for a cultural period in which the biggest TV shows and movies are fantasy and science-fiction adventures, very little of Le Guin’s work has been adapted for the screen, and the less said about the few attempts (such as Syfy’s disastrous Earthsea miniseries), the better. There seems no better way to make up for this failure than for someone to adapt her greatest novel, the story of a man who travels to a distant planet and learns that forces like gender and weather are not quite as natural or constant as commonly supposed. On the icy planet Gethen, humans have evolved in such a way as to be asexual most of the time, only sprouting genitals once a month in reaction to a partner — meaning that there are Gethenians who have both mothered and fathered different children with different partners. The envoy Genly Ai’s journey to understand people so radically different from him brings him up against topics — sexual spectrums, mutual understanding, and even authoritarian politics — that seem to be more and more on people’s minds every day. —Christian Holub