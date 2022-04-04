5 great children's books for spring break

Stella Keeps the Sun Up by Clothilde Ewing, Illustrated by Lynn Gaines

On the first page of this charming children's book, the titular 6-year-old introduces herself by explaining, "I don't look like a star, but I do like to sparkle!" For the next 34 sprightly pages, Stella (and her trusted pal Roger, a shenanigans-enabling stuffed blue hippo) does just that on her campaign to extend the day. After applying delightful childhood logic – if it never gets dark, you never have to go to sleep – she attempts to problem solve her way to perpetual play. My own crafty 6-year-old and I worked our way through Stella's day, which felt wonderfully similar in its routine and revelry. As someone who grew up not seeing myself in the books I read, I appreciated that Stella and her best friend Kamrynn represented a wider spectrum of children — and did so in a casual way. That matter-of-fact approach made the representation feel real, not routine. For me, that was magic. For my 6-year-old daughter, the magic was in creating her own wacky ways to keep the sun up as she followed along with her new fictional foil. Sparkle, indeed.— Mary Margaret