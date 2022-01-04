5 must-read books coming in January 2022

I Came All This Way to Meet You, by Jami Attenberg

Most readers will know Attenberg from her beefy, juicy novels about difficult families (like All This Could Be Yours and The Middlesteins), and from the outside it would be easy to assume that she's had an idyllic rise through the publishing world. In her new memoir, she gets real about the grind, if you will. There are raw, vulnerable memories of soulless corporate jobs, fruitlessly shopping around manuscripts, and lonesome days on the grueling book tour circuit. But this book is no downer; Attenberg writes her life deliciously, and includes tales of romance and nights out on the New York literary scene that infuse the work with a surprising sense of nostalgia. (Jan. 11)