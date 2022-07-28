5 great Beauty and the Beast-inspired romance novels to enchant you

By the Book by Jasmine Guillory

As part of the Meant to Be series, By the Book is a direct re-telling put forth by Disney Publishing, making it the novel that is true as it can be on this list. The second in the series, has bestselling author Jasmine Guillory to put her own spin on the tale. Isabelle is feeling completely lost in her publishing career, but she thinks she might finally have a chance to prove herself by traveling to an author's Santa Barbara mansion and getting him to deliver the manuscript he's exceedingly overdue on. But when Izzy meets Beau Towers, she realizes her work is cut out for her — until their work relationship leads to a fruitful collaboration and a spark of something more.