Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barack Obama, and Sam Heughan win 2022 Audie Awards: See the full winners list
At one time or another, whether it was through their musical stylings, great oration, or Scottish brogue, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barack Obama, and Sam Heughan have enchanted us with their voices.
But now they're being celebrated for another mellifluous use of their pipes as winners of 2022 Audie Awards, the Audio Publishers Association's awards program celebrating the best titles in audio publishing and spoken-word entertainment, honoring a varied group of actors, musicians, and politicians.
Actor, author, and former White House staffer Kal Penn hosted the literary ceremony, which was available to stream live on the Audio Publisher Association's website.
Gigi Gorgeous, acclaimed author, LGBTQ+ activist, and podcast host; Caitlyn Paxson, writer and book reviewer for NPR; and Anthony Allen Ramos, executive producer of the GLAAD Media Awards; were among the special guests set to judge. Kristen Arnett, New York Times bestselling author, and Gayle Forman, award-winning author and journalist judged the Audiobook of the Year alongside EW's former senior books editor Seija Rankin, which ultimately went to Project Hail Mary, written by Andy Weir and narrated by Ray Porter.
"The audio of Project Hail Mary did exactly what I want an audiobook to do, which is to use the medium to expand the story," said Forman in a statement. "If this Sci-Fi book could make a fan out of me, a lover of contemporary realistic fiction, it could definitely win over any first-time audio listeners."
Hamilton creator Miranda won in the Best Male Narrator category for his take on Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World by Benjamin Alire Sáenz. Obama and Heughan won for their narration of their own works. Obama took home the prize in the Narrated By the Author(s) category for his recording of his own work A Promised Land, while Heughan won alongside fellow Men in Kilts and Outlander costar Graham McTavish in the History and Biography category for their narration of their title Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other.
Actors Seth Numrich, Leslie Jordan, and memoirist/cultural critic Ashley C. Ford were among the night's other big winners. Check out the full list below.
AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR
Project Hail Mary
Written by Andy Weir
Narrated by Ray Porter
Published by Audible Studios
AUDIO DRAMA
Sherlock Holmes - The Seamstress of Peckham Rye
Written by Jonathan Barnes
Performed by Nicholas Briggs, Richard Earl, Lucy Briggs-Owen, India Fisher, James Joyce, Anjella MacKintosh, Glen McCready, and Mark Elstob
Published by Big Finish Productions
AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR
Somebody's Daughter
Written and narrated by Ashley C. Ford
Published by Macmillan Audio
BEST FEMALE NARRATOR
Deepti Gupta
The Parted Earth
Written by Anjali Enjeti
Published by Novel Audio
BEST MALE NARRATOR
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World
Written by Benjamin Alire Sáenz
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT
Machiavelli for Women
Written and narrated by Stacey Vanek Smith
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
ESPAÑOL - SPANISH LANGUAGE
La casa de Bernarda Alba
Written by Federico García Lorca
Narrated by Gloria Muñoz, Elena González, Rebeca Hernando, Carmen Mayordomo, Marta Poveda, Sol de la Barreda, Beatriz Melgares, Cristina Arias, and Antonio Martínez Asensio
Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial
FAITH-BASED FICTION OR NON-FICTION
The Gift of Black Folk
Written by W.E.B. Du Bois
Narrated by Arnell Powell
Published by Brilliance Publishing
FANTASY
Rhythm of War
Written by Brandon Sanderson
Narrated by Michael Kramer and Kate Reading
Published by Macmillan Audio
FICTION
The Final Revival of Opal & Nev
Written by Dawnie Walton
Narrated by Janina Edwards, Bahni Turpin, James Langton, André De Shields, Dennis Boutsikaris, Steve West, Gabra Zackman, Robin Miles, and a full cast
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
HISTORY/BIOGRAPHY
Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other
Written and narrated by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish (with a foreword written and narrated by Diana Gabaldon)
Published by Hodder & Stoughton
HUMOR
How Y'all Doing?
Written and narrated by Leslie Jordan
Published by HarperAudio
LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS
All Creatures Great and Small
Written by James Herriot
Narrated by Nicholas Ralph
Published by Macmillan Audio
MIDDLE GRADE
Playing the Cards You're Dealt
Written by Varian Johnson
Narrated by Dion Graham
Published by Scholastic Audio
MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE
Heresy
Written by Melissa Lenhardt
Narrated by Barrie Kreinik, Bailey Carr, Ella Turenne, Nikki Massoud, Natalie Naudus, Imani Jade Powers, and James Fouhey
Published by Hachette Audio
MYSTERY
Later
Written by Stephen King
Narrated by Seth Numrich
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR(S)
A Promised Land
Written and narrated by Barack Obama
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
NON-FICTION
The Joy of Sweat
Written by Sarah Everts
Narrated by Sophie Amoss
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
ORIGINAL WORK
Heroine
Written and narrated by Mary Jane Wells
Published by Author's Republic
ROMANCE
Reel: Hollywood Renaissance, Book 1
Written by Kennedy Ryan
Narrated by Eboni Flowers, Jakobi Diem, Nicole Small, and April Christina
Published by Scribechick Media LLC, Produced by Lyric Audiobooks
SCIENCE FICTION
Project Hail Mary
Written by Andy Weir
Narrated by Ray Porter
Published by Audible Studios
SHORT STORIES/COLLECTIONS
Blackout
Written by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon
Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Dion Graham, Imani Parks, Jordan Cobb, Shayna Small, A.J. Beckles, and Bahni Turpin
Published by HarperAudio
THRILLER/SUSPENSE
Local Woman Missing
Written by Mary Kubica
Narrated by Brittany Pressley, Jennifer Jill Araya, Gary Tiedemann, and Jesse Vilinsky Published by HarperAudio
YOUNG ADULT
Be Dazzled
Written by Ryan La Sala
Narrated by Pete Cross
Published by Dreamscape Media
YOUNG LISTENERS
I and I Bob Marley
Written by Tony Medina
Narrated by Jaime Lincoln Smith and Tony Medina
Published by Live Oak Media
