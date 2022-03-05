Kal Penn hosted the ceremony where Leslie Jordan, Seth Numrich, and Ashley C. Ford also took home awards.

At one time or another, whether it was through their musical stylings, great oration, or Scottish brogue, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barack Obama, and Sam Heughan have enchanted us with their voices.

But now they're being celebrated for another mellifluous use of their pipes as winners of 2022 Audie Awards, the Audio Publishers Association's awards program celebrating the best titles in audio publishing and spoken-word entertainment, honoring a varied group of actors, musicians, and politicians.

Actor, author, and former White House staffer Kal Penn hosted the literary ceremony, which was available to stream live on the Audio Publisher Association's website.

Gigi Gorgeous, acclaimed author, LGBTQ+ activist, and podcast host; Caitlyn Paxson, writer and book reviewer for NPR; and Anthony Allen Ramos, executive producer of the GLAAD Media Awards; were among the special guests set to judge. Kristen Arnett, New York Times bestselling author, and Gayle Forman, award-winning author and journalist judged the Audiobook of the Year alongside EW's former senior books editor Seija Rankin, which ultimately went to Project Hail Mary, written by Andy Weir and narrated by Ray Porter.

"The audio of Project Hail Mary did exactly what I want an audiobook to do, which is to use the medium to expand the story," said Forman in a statement. "If this Sci-Fi book could make a fan out of me, a lover of contemporary realistic fiction, it could definitely win over any first-time audio listeners."

Hamilton creator Miranda won in the Best Male Narrator category for his take on Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World by Benjamin Alire Sáenz. Obama and Heughan won for their narration of their own works. Obama took home the prize in the Narrated By the Author(s) category for his recording of his own work A Promised Land, while Heughan won alongside fellow Men in Kilts and Outlander costar Graham McTavish in the History and Biography category for their narration of their title Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other.

Actors Seth Numrich, Leslie Jordan, and memoirist/cultural critic Ashley C. Ford were among the night's other big winners. Check out the full list below.

AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR

Project Hail Mary

Written by Andy Weir

Narrated by Ray Porter

Published by Audible Studios

AUDIO DRAMA

Sherlock Holmes - The Seamstress of Peckham Rye

Written by Jonathan Barnes

Performed by Nicholas Briggs, Richard Earl, Lucy Briggs-Owen, India Fisher, James Joyce, Anjella MacKintosh, Glen McCready, and Mark Elstob

Published by Big Finish Productions

AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR

Somebody's Daughter

Written and narrated by Ashley C. Ford

Published by Macmillan Audio

BEST FEMALE NARRATOR

Deepti Gupta

The Parted Earth

Written by Anjali Enjeti

Published by Novel Audio

BEST MALE NARRATOR

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World

Written by Benjamin Alire Sáenz

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

Machiavelli for Women

Written and narrated by Stacey Vanek Smith

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

ESPAÑOL - SPANISH LANGUAGE

La casa de Bernarda Alba

Written by Federico García Lorca

Narrated by Gloria Muñoz, Elena González, Rebeca Hernando, Carmen Mayordomo, Marta Poveda, Sol de la Barreda, Beatriz Melgares, Cristina Arias, and Antonio Martínez Asensio

Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial

FAITH-BASED FICTION OR NON-FICTION

The Gift of Black Folk

Written by W.E.B. Du Bois

Narrated by Arnell Powell

Published by Brilliance Publishing

FANTASY

Rhythm of War

Written by Brandon Sanderson

Narrated by Michael Kramer and Kate Reading

Published by Macmillan Audio

FICTION

The Final Revival of Opal & Nev

Written by Dawnie Walton

Narrated by Janina Edwards, Bahni Turpin, James Langton, André De Shields, Dennis Boutsikaris, Steve West, Gabra Zackman, Robin Miles, and a full cast

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

HISTORY/BIOGRAPHY

Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other

Written and narrated by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish (with a foreword written and narrated by Diana Gabaldon)

Published by Hodder & Stoughton

HUMOR

How Y'all Doing?

Written and narrated by Leslie Jordan

Published by HarperAudio

LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS

All Creatures Great and Small

Written by James Herriot

Narrated by Nicholas Ralph

Published by Macmillan Audio

MIDDLE GRADE

Playing the Cards You're Dealt

Written by Varian Johnson

Narrated by Dion Graham

Published by Scholastic Audio

MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE

Heresy

Written by Melissa Lenhardt

Narrated by Barrie Kreinik, Bailey Carr, Ella Turenne, Nikki Massoud, Natalie Naudus, Imani Jade Powers, and James Fouhey

Published by Hachette Audio

MYSTERY

Later

Written by Stephen King

Narrated by Seth Numrich

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR(S)

A Promised Land

Written and narrated by Barack Obama

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

NON-FICTION

The Joy of Sweat

Written by Sarah Everts

Narrated by Sophie Amoss

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

ORIGINAL WORK

Heroine

Written and narrated by Mary Jane Wells

Published by Author's Republic

ROMANCE

Reel: Hollywood Renaissance, Book 1

Written by Kennedy Ryan

Narrated by Eboni Flowers, Jakobi Diem, Nicole Small, and April Christina

Published by Scribechick Media LLC, Produced by Lyric Audiobooks

SCIENCE FICTION

Project Hail Mary

Written by Andy Weir

Narrated by Ray Porter

Published by Audible Studios

SHORT STORIES/COLLECTIONS

Blackout

Written by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon

Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Dion Graham, Imani Parks, Jordan Cobb, Shayna Small, A.J. Beckles, and Bahni Turpin

Published by HarperAudio

THRILLER/SUSPENSE

Local Woman Missing

Written by Mary Kubica

Narrated by Brittany Pressley, Jennifer Jill Araya, Gary Tiedemann, and Jesse Vilinsky Published by HarperAudio

YOUNG ADULT

Be Dazzled

Written by Ryan La Sala

Narrated by Pete Cross

Published by Dreamscape Media

YOUNG LISTENERS

I and I Bob Marley

Written by Tony Medina

Narrated by Jaime Lincoln Smith and Tony Medina

Published by Live Oak Media