Barack Obama, Sam Heughan, and Oprah among finalists for 2022 Audie Awards: See the full list

Cynthia Erivo, Dave Grohl, John Lithgow, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Neil Gaiman, and more are finalists at this year's Audie Awards Gala hosted by Kal Penn.
By Jessica Wang February 03, 2022 at 09:00 AM EST
Former President Barack Obama, actor Sam Heughan, and media mogul Oprah Winfrey are among the finalists for the Audie Awards this year.

EW can exclusively reveal the Audio Publishers Association's finalists for the 2022 awards program celebrating the best titles in audio publishing and spoken-word entertainment, honoring a varied group of actors, musicians, and politicians ahead of the Audie Awards Gala on March 4.

Actor, author, and former White House staffer Kal Penn will host the literary ceremony, which will be available for the public to stream on the Audio Publishers Association website beginning at 9 p.m. ET on March 4. Industry professionals will determine the winners across 25 different categories.

Barack Obama, Sam Heughan, and Oprah Winfrey
| Credit: Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images; Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Gigi Gorgeous, acclaimed author, LGBTQ+ activist, and podcast host; Caitlyn Paxson, writer and book reviewer for NPR; and Anthony Allen Ramos, executive producer of the GLAAD Media Awards; are also among the special guests set to judge; namely, in the Young Adult category. Kristen Arnett, New York Times bestselling author, and Gayle Forman, award-winning author and journalist, will judge Audiobook of the Year alongside EW's senior books editor Seija Rankin.

"The Audio Publishers Association is proud to announce this year's slate of impressive finalists," Ana Maria Allessi, president of the APA, said in a statement. "They are a reflection of the continuous growth and popularity of the medium. There's truly something for everyone. We cannot wait to celebrate all of our finalists and their tremendous work on March 4 with host Kal Penn."

Along with Obama, Heughan, and Winfrey, other notable finalists include the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Dave Grohl, Edoardo Ballerini, John Lithgow, Julia Whelan, Leslie Jordan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Neil Gaiman. See the full list below, and tune into the Audie Awards Gala on March 4 at 9 p.m. ET on the Audio Publishers Association website.

AUDIO DRAMA

Chonburi International Hotel and Butterfly Club

Written by Shakina Nayfack  

Performed by Shakina Nayfack, Kate Bornstein, Annie Golden, Telly Leung, Jason Tam, Bianca Leigh, Ivory Aquino, Pooya Mohseni, Samy Figaredo, Angelica Ross, Liz Lark Brown, Ita Segev, and Dana Aliya Levinson     

Published by Audible Originals

The Coldest Case: A Black Book Audio Drama       

Written by James Patterson, Aaron Tracy, and Ryan Silbert

Performed by Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter, Nathalie Emmanuel, Beau Bridges, and a full cast

Published by Audible Originals

The Fyodor Dostoevsky BBC Radio Drama Collection        

Written by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Performed by Roy Marsden, Alex Jennings, Roger Allam, Paul Rhys, Nicholas Boulton, Paul Hilton, David Suchet, Barnaby Kay, and Lia Williams

Published by BBC Audio/Penguin Random House UK

No-No Boy

Written by Ken Narasaki, from the novel by John Okada

Performed by Greg Watanabe, Kurt Kanazawa, Emily Kuroda, John Miyasaki, Ken Narasaki, Sharon Omi, Joy Osmanski, Sab Shimono, and Paul Yen    

Published by L.A. Theatre Works

Sherlock Holmes - The Seamstress of Peckham Rye          

Written by Jonathan Barnes  

Performed by Nicholas Briggs, Richard Earl, Lucy Briggs-Owen, India Fisher, James Joyce, Anjella MacKintosh, Glen McCready, and Mark Elstob

Published by Big Finish Productions

AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR

Project Hail Mary       

Written by Andy Weir 

Narrated by Ray Porter         

Published by Audible Studios

A Promised Land

Written and narrated by Barack Obama       

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

The Storyteller

Written and narrated by Dave Grohl

Published by HarperAudio

The Sweetness of Water       

Written by Nathan Harris       

Narrated by William DeMeritt

Published by Hachette Audio

AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR

Act Like You Got Some Sense          

Written and narrated by Jamie Foxx, foreword by Corinne Foxx     

Published by Hachette Audio

The Boys

Written by Ron Howard and Clint Howard    

Narrated by Ron Howard, Clint Howard, and Bryce Dallas Howard

Published by HarperAudio

Fits and Starts: A Memoir of Living With Epilepsy     

Written by Franziska Thomas

Narrated by Tracy Wiles and Franziska Thomas     

Published by Almost Tangible

Listen Mama  

Written by M.S.P. Williams    

Narrated by JD Jackson        

Published by Souls Take Flight

Somebody's Daughter           

Written and narrated by Ashley C. Ford        

Published by Macmillan Audio

BEST FEMALE NARRATOR

Hillary Huber

Before She Disappeared

Written by Lisa Gardner

Published by Brilliance Publishing

Julia Whelan

The Four Winds         

Written by Kristin Hannah     

Published by Macmillan Audio

Natalie Naudus

The Morning After      

Written by Lisa Jackson        

Published by Brilliance Publishing

Deepti Gupta

The Parted Earth       

Written by Anjali Enjeti          

Published by Novel Audio

Cynthia Erivo

Wild Swan: A Story of Florence Nightingale 

Written by Patti Callahan       

Published by Audible Originals

BEST MALE NARRATOR

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World         

Written by Benjamin Alire Sáenz      

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

John Lithgow

The Didomenico Fragment

Written by Amor Towles        

Published by Audible Originals

Edoardo Ballerini

Legends of the North Cascades        

Written by Jonathan Evison  

Published by Workman Audio

Robert Bathurst

The Madness of Crowds       

Written by Louise Penny       

Published by Macmillan Audio

William DeMeritt

The Sweetness of Water       

Written by Nathan Harris       

Published by Hachette Audio

BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

Badass Habits

Written and narrated by Jen Sincero

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Carry On        

Written by John Lewis with Kabir Sehgal, foreword by Andrew Young       

Narrated by Don Cheadle     

Published by Hachette Audio

Machiavelli for Women          

Written and narrated by Stacey Vanek Smith           

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man      

Written and narrated by Emmanuel Acho     

Published by Macmillan Audio

What Happened to You?       

Written and narrated by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry            

Published by Macmillan Audio

ESPAÑOL - SPANISH LANGUAGE

25 cuentos populares de Perú para crecer juntos

Tradición popular (popular tradition), edited by José Morán Orti

Narrated by Nuria Mediavilla, Nerea Alfonso, Marcel Navarro, and Xavi Fernández          

Published by VOCA Editorial

Desierto Sonoro         

Written by Valeria Luiselli      

Narrated by Marina De Tavira           

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Gabo y Mercedes: una despedida    

Written and narrated by Rodrigo García       

Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial

La casa de Bernarda Alba     

Written by Federico García Lorca     

Narrated by Gloria Muñoz, Elena González, Rebeca Hernando, Carmen Mayordomo, Marta Poveda, Sol de la Barreda, Beatriz Melgares, Cristina Arias, and Antonio Martínez Asensio Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial

Valentine: Amor y furia          

Written by Elizabeth Wetmore           

Narrated by Gabriela Guraieb and Patricia Loranca Ochoa 

Published by HarperAudio

FAITH-BASED FICTION OR NON-FICTION

Crazy Faith    

Written by Michael Todd        

Narrated by Aaron Goodson 

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

The Gift of Black Folk

Written by W.E.B. Du Bois    

Narrated by Arnell Powell      

Published by Brilliance Publishing

The Happiest Man on Earth  

Written by Eddie Jaku

Narrated by Raphael Corkhill

Published by HarperAudio

He Saw That It Was Good    

Written by Sho Baraka and Chris Broussard

Narrated by Sho Baraka, Chris Broussard, Tedashii Anderson, and Nasia Danielle

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Home Sweet Road    

Written by Johnnyswim         

Narrated by Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

FANTASY

The Jasmine Throne

Written by Tasha Suri

Narrated by Shiromi Arserio  

Published by Hachette Audio

Princess Floralinda and the Forty-Flight Tower

Written by Tamsyn Muir        

Narrated by Moira Quirk        

Published by Recorded Books

Rhythm of War           

Written by Brandon Sanderson         

Narrated by Michael Kramer and Kate Reading

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Sandman: Act II  

Written by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs       

Narrated by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Emma Corrin, Brian Cox, Kat Dennings, John Lithgow, Bill Nighy, Regé-Jean Page, and a full cast

Published by Audible Originals

The Witch's Heart      

Written by Genevieve Gornichec      

Narrated by Jayne Entwistle 

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

FICTION

All the Lonely People

Written by Mike Gayle

Narrated by Ben Onwukwe   

Published by Hachette Audio

The Final Revival of Opal & Nev       

Written by Dawnie Walton     

Narrated by Janina Edwards, Bahni Turpin, James Langton, André De Shields, Dennis Boutsikaris, Steve West, Gabra Zackman, Robin Miles, and a full cast

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

The Four Winds         

Written by Kristin Hannah     

Narrated by Julia Whelan      

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Lincoln Highway 

Written by Amor Towles        

Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Marin Ireland, and Dion Graham     

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

The Nature of Fragile Things

Written by Susan Meissner   

Narrated by Alana Kerr Collins and Jason Culp Published by Penguin Random House Audio

HISTORY/BIOGRAPHY

Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other       

Written and narrated by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish (with a foreword written and narrated by Diana Gabaldon)        

Published by Hodder & Stoughton

Music Is History         

Written and narrated by Ahmir Khalib Thompson and Questlove (Ahmir Khalib Thompson)

Published by Recorded Books

Somersett: Benjamin Franklin and the Masterminding of American Independence

Written by Phillip Goodrich    

Narrated by Robert Petkoff, Joe Morton, Simon Jones, Euan Morton, Nicola Barber, and the author (reading the author's note and afterword)

Published by Blackstone Publishing and May Wuthrich Productions

The Code Breaker     

Written by Walter Isaacson   

Narrated by Kathe Mazur with Walter Isaacson

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

A Weekend With Pablo Picasso        

Written and performed by Herbert Sigüenza

Published by L.A. Theatre Works

HUMOR

Brackish Waters        

Written by Matt Boren

Narrated by Christina Applegate       

Published by Audible Originals

A Carnival of Snackery          

Written by David Sedaris       

Narrated by David Sedaris and Tracey Ullman Published by Hachette Audio

How Y'all Doing?       

Written and narrated by Leslie Jordan          

Published by HarperAudio

The Life-Changing Science of Detecting Bullshit

Written by John V. Petrocelli 

Narrated by Larry Herron      

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Seven Day Switch          

Written by Kelly Harms          

Narrated by Arielle DeLisle and Megan Tusing Published by Brilliance Publishing

LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS

All Creatures Great and Small          

Written by James Herriot       

Narrated by Nicholas Ralph  

Published by Macmillan Audio

Ariadne          

Written by Jennifer Saint       

Narrated by Barrie Kreinik     

Published by Macmillan Audio

Mary Jane      

Written by Jessica Anya Blau

Narrated by Caitlin Kinnunen

Published by HarperAudio

Matrix 

Written by Lauren Groff         

Narrated by Adjoa Andoh      

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Moby Dick      

Written by Herman Melville   

Narrated by Jonathan Epstein           

Published by Alison Larkin Presents

MIDDLE GRADE

Class Act        

Written by Jerry Craft

Narrated by Nile Bullock, Jesus Del Orden, Guy Lockard, Marc Thompson, Peyton Lusk, Rebecca Soler, Dan Bittner, January LaVoy, Phoebe Strole, Jordan Cobb, A.J. Beckles, Robin Miles, Ron Butler, Miles Harvey, Kim Mai Guest, Kyla Garcia, and Soneela Nankani

Published by HarperAudio

Frankie & Bug

Written by Gayle Forman      

Narrated by Stockard Channing        

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Playing the Cards You're Dealt         

Written by Varian Johnson    

Narrated by Dion Graham     

Published by Scholastic Audio

Stamped (for Kids)

Written by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds, adapted by Sonja Cherry-Paul    

Narrated by Pe'Tehn Raighn-Kem Jackson

Published by Hachette Audio

Temple Alley Summer

Written by Sachiko Kashiwaba and Avery Fischer Udagawa (translator)    

Narrated by Traci Kato-Kiriyama       

Published by Yonder: Restless Books for Young Readers

MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE

The Anatomy of Desire          

Written by L. R. Dorn 

Narrated by Santino Fontana, Shelby Young, Marin Ireland, JD Jackson, Dan Bittner, Vikas Adam, Gabra Zackman, Fred Berman, Darrell Dennis, Oliver Wyman, Jonathan Davis, Hillary Huber, Lisa Flanagan, and Sharahn LaRue          

Published by HarperAudio

Bourdain        

Written by Laurie Woolever   

Narrated by Laurie Woolever, Christopher Bourdain, José Andrés, Nigella Lawson, W. Kamau Bell, Adam Epstein, Alex Getmanov, Alex Lowry, Alison Mosshart, Amy Entelis, Ben Selkow, Beth Aretsky, Bonnie McFarlane, Chris Collins, Christiane Amanpour, Daniel Halpern, Dave McMillan, David Choe, David Rosenthal, Diane Schutz, Eileen Opatut, Fred Morin, Helen Cho, Helen Lang, Hilary Snyder, James Graham, Jared Andrukanis, Jason Rezaian, Jeff Allen, Jeff Formosa, Jeff Zucker, Joe Coleman, Joel Rose, John Lurie, Josh Ferrell, Karen Rinaldi, Kimberly Witherspoon, Laurie Barnett, Lenny Mosse, Lizzie Fox, Lolis Elie, Lydia Tenaglia, Maria Bustillos, Matt Goulding, Matt Walsh, Michael Ruhlman, Michael Steed, Mike Ruffino, Morgan Fallon, Mustafa Bhagat, Nari Kye, Natasha Phan, Nathan Thornburgh, Nick Brigden, Panio Gianopoulos, Pat Younge, Patrick Radden Keefe, Patti Jackson, Peter Meehan, Philip Lajaunie, Rennik Soholt, Rob Stone, Robert Vuolo, Robin Standefer, Roy Choi, Sally Freeman, Sam Goldman, Sam Sifton, Sandy Zweig, Shant Petrossian, Steven Tempel, Todd Liebler, Tom Vitale, Web Stone, Whitney Ward, Yeganeh Rezaian, Aspen Miller, Barbara Rosenblat, Billie Fulford-Brown, Cheryl Smith, Dan Bittner, Ewan Chung, Gabra Zackman, George Newbern, Hillary Huber, James Lurie, Jason Culp, Jean Brassard, Joe Knezevich, Oliver Wyman, Rob Shapiro, and Roger Wayne

Published by HarperAudio

Four Hundred Souls  

Edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain

Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Amir Abdullah, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Kristen Ariza, Dashawn Barnes, Joshua Bennett, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Andre Blake, Torian Brackett, Donte Bonner, Mahogany L. Browne, Ron Butler, Kellie Carter-Jackson, Brianna Collette, Karen Chilton, Sean Crisden, Keith David, Angela Y. Davis, William DeMeritt, Leonard Dozier, Robin Eller, Kevin R. Free, James Fouhey, Alicia Garza, Dion Graham, Danai Gurira, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Jamal Henderson, Ethan Herisse, Susan Heyward, Cary Hite, Dominic Hoffman, Sherrilyn Ifill, James Monroe Iglehart, JD Jackson, Zainab Jah, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Sullivan Jones, Peter Francis James, Terrence Kidd, January LaVoy, Adam Lazarre-White, Keylor Leigh, Nicole Lewis, Dennis Logan, Chanté McCormick, Desmond Manny, Jesus Martinez, Heather McGhee, Sheryl Mebane, Robin Miles, Karen Murray, Soneela Nankani, Leon Nixon, Soledad O'Brien, Leslie Odom, Jr., Adenrele Ojo, Genesis Oliver, Prentice Onayemi, Tovah Ott, Morgan Parker, Imani Parks, Lisa Renee Pitts, Imani Jade Powers, Rhett Samuel Price, Bill Quinn, Phylicia Rashad, David Sadzin, Joshua David Scarlett, Heather Alicia Simms, Shayna Small, Patricia Smith, Marisha Tapera, Tashi Thomas, Damian Thompson, TL Thompson, Ella Turenne, Bahni Turpin, Anita Welch, Jade Wheeler, Samira Wiley, Zenzi Williams, Mirron Willis, Andia Winslow, Kai Wright, and with co-editors Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain 

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Heresy

Written by Melissa Lenhardt  

Narrated by Barrie Kreinik, Bailey Carr, Ella Turenne, Nikki Massoud, Natalie Naudus, Imani Jade Powers, and James Fouhey           

Published by Hachette Audio

Twins 

Written by Varian Johnson    

Narrated by Ahnya O'Riordan, Grace Capeless, Mashari Bain, Malcolm Bowen, Antoinette Comer, André Blake, Armand Xavier, and Rufen-Blanchette      

Published by Scholastic Audio

MYSTERY

The Bucket List

Written by Peter Mohlin and Peter Nystrom 

Narrated by Dion Graham     

Published by Recorded Books

Later   

Written by Stephen King        

Narrated by Seth Numrich     

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Murder in Old Bombay          

Written by Nev March

Narrated by Vikas Adam       

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Man in the Brown Suit    

Written by Agatha Christie    

Narrated by Gabrielle de Cuir, with John Lee

Published by Blackstone Publishing and Skyboat Media

The Midnight Man      

Written by Caroline Mitchell  

Narrated by Emma Gregory and Elliot Fitzpatrick Published by Embla Books

NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR(S)

All the Rage: A Partial Memoir in Two Acts and a Prologue

Written and narrated by Brad Fraser

Published by Penguin Random House Canada

Going There   

Written and narrated by Katie Couric

Published by Hachette Audio

A Promised Land       

Written and narrated by Barack Obama       

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Stories to Tell 

Written and narrated by Richard Marx          

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

The Truth About Lies 

Written and narrated by Aja Raden   

Published by Brilliance Publishing

Vulnerable AF

Written and narrated by Tarriona Ball           

Published by Andrews McMeel Publishing

NON-FICTION

Freedom

Written and narrated by Sebastian Junger

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

The Joy of Sweat

Written by Sarah Everts

Narrated by Sophie Amoss

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Last Call         

Written by Elon Green           

Narrated by David Pittu         

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Menopause Manifesto: Own Your Health With Facts and Feminism

Written and narrated by Dr. Jen Gunter

Published by HighBridge Audio, a division of Recorded Books

The Premonition: A Pandemic Story

Written by Michael Lewis

Narrated by Adenrele Ojo

Published by Audible Studios

This Is Your Mind on Plants

Written and narrated by Michael Pollan

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

ORIGINAL WORK

Beatrix Greene          

Written by Rachel Hawkins, Ash Parsons, and Vicky Alvear Shecter         

Narrated by Shiromi Arserio and Alister Austin Published by Realm

Heroine          

Written and narrated by Mary Jane Wells     

Published by Author's Republic

The Man She Never Met

Written and narrated by Annie Hulley

Published by Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd

No One Goes Alone

Written by Erik Larson           

Narrated by Julian Rhind-Tutt and Erik Larson

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Sunset Springs          

Written by Kacen Callender  

Narrated by Qamar Yochanan          

Published by Audible Originals

ROMANCE

The Charm Offensive

Written by Alison Cochrun     

Narrated by Vikas Adam, Graham Halstead, and Cassandra Campbell     

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Mine to Protect

Written by Kennedy L. Mitchell          

Narrated by Maxine Mitchell and Teddy Hamilton Published by Blue Nose Audio

Pause 

Written by Kylie Scott

Narrated by Andi Arndt          

Published by Audible Originals

Reel: Hollywood Renaissance, Book 1         

Written by Kennedy Ryan     

Narrated by Eboni Flowers, Jakobi Diem, Nicole Small, and April Christina

Published by Scribechick Media LLC, Produced by Lyric Audiobooks

The Wrong Heart       

Written and published by Jennifer Hartmann

Narrated by Stefanie Kay and Neill Thorne  

SCIENCE FICTION

Day Zero        

Written by C. Robert Cargill  

Narrated by Vikas Adam       

Published by HarperAudio

Orphan Wars

Written by Scott Moon and J.N. Chaney

Narrated by Luke Daniels

Published by Podium Audio

Pastel Pink (Book 1 of The Zadok Series)

Written and published by Nikki Minty

Narrated by Khristine Hvam, James Patrick Cronin, and Jodie Harris

Project Hail Mary

Written by Andy Weir

Narrated by Ray Porter

Published by Audible Studios

Ready Player Two

Written by Ernest Cline

Narrated by Wil Wheaton

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

SHORT STORIES/COLLECTIONS

The Best American Short Stories 2021         

Edited by Jesmyn Ward and Heidi Pitlor

Narrated by Brittany Pressley, Katie Tang, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Emily Ellet, Michael Crouch, Frankie Corzo, Adan Rocha, Priya Ayyar, JD Jackson, Johnathan Davis, Bahni Turpin, Robin Eller, Sarah Mollo-Christensen, Katherine Howe, Lisa Flanagan, Alex Mann, Robert Fass, Tre Hall, Graham Halstead, Piper Goodeve, and Sterling Sulieman      

Published by HMH Audio (HarperCollins)

Binge

Written by Douglas Coupland

Narrated by Douglas Coupland, Anna Faris, Bret Easton Ellis, Michael Stipe, Chuck Klosterman, Jarvis Cocker, Jane Pratt, Will Ferguson, Genki Ferguson, Salvatore Antonio, Katie Ryerson, Andrew Moodie, Lorna Wilson, Victoria Carr, Stephanie Belding, Liz Dunn, Selena Dhillon, Charlotte Shaifer, and Caleb Stull

Published by Penguin Random House Canada

Blackout         

Written by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon           

Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Dion Graham, Imani Parks, Jordan Cobb, Shayna Small, A.J. Beckles, and Bahni Turpin     

Published by HarperAudio

How It Ends: A Novella          

Written by Rachel Howzell Hall         

Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt      

Published by Audible Originals

Lyrics for Rock Stars 

Written by Heather Matteus Sappenfield      

Narrated by Michael Crouch 

Published by V Press LC

THRILLER/SUSPENSE

The Last Thing He Told Me

Written by Laura Dave

Narrated by Rebecca Lowman

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Local Woman Missing

Written by Mary Kubica

Narrated by Brittany Pressley, Jennifer Jill Araya, Gary Tiedemann, and Jesse Vilinsky

Published by HarperAudio

Never Far Away

Written by Michael KorytaNarrated by Robert Petkoff

Published by Hachette Audio

Night She Disappeared

Written by Lisa Jewell

Narrated by Joanne Froggatt

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Razorblade Tears

Written by S. A. Cosby

Narrated by Adam Lazarre-White

Published by Macmillan Audio

YOUNG ADULT

Be Dazzled    

Written by Ryan La Sala        

Narrated by Pete Cross         

Published by Dreamscape Media

Firekeeper's Daughter           

Written by Angeline Boulley  

Narrated by Isabella Star LaBlanc    

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Prison Healer     

Written by Lynette Noni         

Narrated by Jeanette Illidge  

Published by HMH Audio (HarperCollins)

The Project    

Written by Courtney Summers          

Narrated by Therese Plummer and Emily Shaffer Published by Macmillan Audio

A Sitting in St. James

Written by Rita Williams-Garcia        

Narrated by Machelle Williams          

Published by HarperAudio

YOUNG LISTENERS

Boogie Boogie, Y'all  

Written and narrated by C. G. Esperanza     

Published by HarperAudio

The Couch Potato

Written by Jory John  

Narrated by Kirby Heyborne

Published by HarperAudio

I and I Bob Marley     

Written by Tony Medina        

Narrated by Jaime Lincoln Smith and Tony Medina 

Published by Live Oak Media

Jasmine Toguchi, Mochi Queen        

Written by Debbie Michiko Florence 

Narrated by Allison Hiroto     

Published by OrangeSky Audio

Remember to Dream, Ebere

Written and narrated by Cynthia Erivo          

Published by Hachette Audio

