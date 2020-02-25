Michael Scott is a tot! See The Office as an adorable children's book

Image zoom NBCU Photo Bank

There are many words to describe The Office boss Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell), including cringeworthy, inappropriate, and wacky. But what was Scott like when he was a tot?

A new book titled The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary will give some insight into that scenario, along with a look at other members of the Dunder Mifflin team when they were kids. The 40-page book follows Michael as he works to become the “World’s Best Line Leader,” with a mini Dwight (decked out in his signature shirt, tie, and slacks) serving proudly by his side. Natch.

Classmates include Jim, Pam, Stanley, Phyllis, Meredith, Ryan, and, of course, a young Toby who looks just as awkward as a child as he did during his time on the NBC hit comedy.

The colorful book, written by Robb Pearlman and illustrated by Melanie Demmer, is appropriate for children ages 4-8. But adults are certainly welcome to join in on the fun and check out the Easter eggs and nods to some of the show’s iconic moments.

This is the second children’s book inspired by the sitcom. Fun at the Office! by Mark Cloud, released in 2019, follows many of the most memorable moments from the series. His follow-up Goodnight Scranton is due this summer.

This may not be the reboot fans were excited for, but it’s a fun look at a totally different side of these beloved characters.

