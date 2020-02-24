Image zoom Illustration by EW

Who’s ready to add a few titles to their bookshelves?

BookExpo, the largest annual literary trade-fair in the U.S., has announced the finalists for its three “Buzz” sessions, which highlight the breakout books of the coming year. Among the most prestigious panels in the publishing industry, they’re determined by three committees (adult, young-adult, middle-grade) of industry journalists and publishing insiders, selected in a multi-round process after considering dozens of contenders.

BookExpo’s buzz panels have in the past highlighted such future classics as Room, The Maze Runner, Everything, Everything, and 2020 breakout Such a Fun Age. For the first time this year, the authors of the selected titles will be speaking at BookCon, the fan convention which runs immediately after BookExpo. This year’s selections highlight debut and rising authors, and the bulk of them will hit shelves this fall.

EW can exclusively reveal the finalists below. BookExpo 2020 begins on May 28 at the Javits Center in New York City.

BOOKEXPO 2020 ADULT BUZZ FINALISTS:

Aftershocks: A Memoir

Nadia Owusu

Simon & Schuster

Publication Date: August 18, 2020

Betty

Tiffany McDaniel

Alfred A. Knopf

Publication Date: August 25, 2020

Migrations

Charlotte McConaghy

Flatiron Books

Publication Date: August 25, 2020

Plain Bad Heroines

Emily M. Danforth

William Morrow / HarperCollins Publishers

Publication Date: October 13, 2020

The Prophets

Robert Jones, Jr.

Putnam

Publication Date: January 5, 2021

The Smallest Lights in the Universe: A Memoir

Sara Seager

Crown

Publication Date: August 18, 2020

BOOKEXPO 2020 YOUNG ADULT BUZZ FINALISTS:

Displacement

Kiku Hughes

First Second

Publication Date: August 18, 2020

Elatsoe

Darcie Little Badger

Levine Querido

Publication Date: August 25, 2020

Eventide

Sarah Goodman

Tor Teen

Publication Date: October 6, 2020

The Magic Fish

Trung Le Nguyen

Random House Graphic, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books

Publication Date: October 13, 2020

Something Happened to Ali Greenleaf

Hayley Krischer

Razorbill

Publication Date: October 6, 2020

BOOKEXPO 2020 MIDDLE GRADE BUZZ FINALISTS:

Chance: A Memoir

Uri Shulevitz

Farrar, Straus, and Giroux Books for Young Readers

Publication Date: August 25, 2020

Isaiah Dunn Is My Hero

Kelly J. Baptist

Crown Books for Young Readers

Publication Date: August 17, 2020

Land of Cranes

Aida Salazar

Scholastic Press

Publication Date: September 15, 2020

Thirteens

Kate Alice Marshall

Viking Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers

Publication Date: August 18, 2020

Tune It Out

Jamie Sumner

Atheneum Books for Young Readers

Publication Date: September 1, 2020

**

Related content: