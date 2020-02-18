Image zoom John Lamparski/Getty Images

Things are getting witchy in Chris Colfer‘s next Land of Stories prequel book.

The New York Times best-selling author is set to follow-up A Tale of Magic, the acclaimed first installment of his new middle-grade series, with A Tale of Witchcraft. It’ll follow Brystal Evergreen and her friends in the aftermath of their saving the world, the next enchanting step on their journey — and EW has an exclusive first look.

Here’s the official synopsis: “When a mysterious new witch arrives at the academy, the celebrations are cut short. As the witch begins recruiting faeries into her rival school of witchcraft, it becomes clear she has dark intentions. And soon Brystal’s friend Lucy becomes embroiled in an ominous plot against mankind. Elsewhere, the fragile peace is on the brink of shattering. Outrage has spread throughout the kingdoms in opposition to the legalization of magic. And, a dangerous and centuries-old clan known as the Righteous Brotherhood has resurfaced, with one goal in mind: to exterminate all magical life forever — starting with Brystal.”

Going strong for almost a decade now, Colfer’s The Land of Stories universe is described by the author as a “modern-day fairy tale,” and all-told consists of a dozen books. Together, the Land of Stories series has sold more than 6 million copies, and his most recent book, A Tale of Magic, has spent several weeks atop the New York Times best-seller list.

“I was very touched by how much my readers embraced the themes of injustice and equality in A Tale Of Magic and I’m very excited to continue the series now with A Tale Of Witchcraft,” Colfer tells EW. “While the first book is about the magical community securing peace and acceptance in a world that hates them, the second is about the characters securing peace and acceptance within themselves — which, as anyone who’s faced oppression knows, can be an equally challenging battle.”

The author adds: “I hope the message helps my readers fight all the negativity consuming our world today, and I especially can’t wait for them to meet the colorful students at the Ravencrest School of Witchcraft.”

A Tale of Witchcraft publishes Oct. 6, and is available for pre-order. See the cover, exclusive to EW, below.

Image zoom Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Related content: