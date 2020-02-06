See the spellbinding new edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Minalima

Better get down to Flourish and Blotts this fall, because there’s a new edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone coming to shelves!

On Thursday, Scholastic revealed a new cover of the first installment in the Harry Potter book series set for release on October 20, 2020. The innovative new edition is designed and illustrated by the award-winning design studio MinaLima, best known for establishing the visual graphic style of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. Featuring Hogwarts, the Great Lake and a first-year Harry, Ron and Hermione, the new cover can be seen below.



The upcoming edition also includes full-color illustrations on nearly every page and eight interactive, special paper-craft features that will make readers feel like they’re headed to Hogwarts themselves! They’ll have the opportunity to open an elaborately folded Hogwarts letter and Diagon Alley shopping list, reveal the magical entryway to Diagon Alley, open a die-cut, fold-out Hogwarts Castle, make a sumptuous feast appear in the Great Hall, and more. Check out the features in Scholastic’s tweet below.

As revealed on @GMA, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: MinaLima Edition is a dazzling new innovative edition of J.K. Rowling’s original — featuring exclusive interactive paper craft elements! Designed and illustrated by award-winning @minalima! #MinaLimaHP pic.twitter.com/PcGR8XPCaJ — Scholastic (@Scholastic) February 6, 2020

“This new edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is the perfect way to start a new generation of readers on their Hogwarts journey, and at the same time is sure to be a treasured keepsake for fans to add to their collection,” said Ellie Berger, President Scholastic Trade in a statement. “The Harry Potter series continues to inspire readers of all ages with its universal themes of friendship, imagination and the triumph of good over evil.”

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was first published by Scholastic in the U.S. in September 1998 with a first printing of 50,000 copies. More than 20 years later, the beloved book series has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide. In 2018, special 20th anniversary editions of J.K. Rowling’s seven books were released, with new covers illustrated by artist Brian Selznick (The Invention of Hugo Cabret, Wonderstruck). Through the years, the books have had as many new looks as a Polyjuice Potion addict. Head here to see all the Harry Potter covers through the years.

