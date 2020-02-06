Exclusive preview: Collectible Dark Crystal book uncovers new Thra secrets

Penguin Young Readers

Think you know everything about Dark Crystal? Think again.

Developed in collaboration with Netflix’s critically acclaimed series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which bowed last year, Penguin Young Readers is set to publish a new collectible book this summer. Written by Age of Resistance staff writer J.M. Lee, who’s also behind tie-in prequel novels, Songs of the Seven Gelfling Clans promises an inside look at the world of Thra, delving deeper areas sure to be of great interest to fans.

The streamer’s Age of Resistance itself is a prequel to the 1982 puppet-filled film The Dark Crystal, directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz, reviving the beloved fantasy-adventure for a new audience.

Songs of the Seven Gelfling Clans “uncovers the secrets of the Gelflings throughout the Seven Clans,” per the official synopsis. Details remain scant, but the book will feature official and exclusive photos, sketches, and art from the series.

“Writing the Young Adult novels and working on Age of Resistance has been quite a journey into the depths of Thra, especially in regards to Gelfling legends, myth, culture, and lore,” Lee tells EW. “Songs of the Seven Gelfling Clans is, in many ways, a collection of discoveries I made and songs I heard on that adventure.”

Below, EW can exclusively debut two excerpt spreads from the novel, and be sure to check out the official cover above. Songs of the Seven Gelfling Clans publishes July 28 and is available for pre-order.

Image zoom Penguin Young Readers

Image zoom Penguin Young Readers

Related content: