Are you ready to meet Piranesi?

The creation is at the center of Susanna Clarke’s first novel since her 2004 best-seller Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, the alternate-history epic that went on to become a New York Times best-seller and Booker Prize nominee. The author will again plunge reads in a dreamlike reality for this long-awaited follow-up, which hits shelves in the fall.

Obviously, we’re still a little light on details, and much of the mystery of this highly anticipated novel will remain in-tact until it’s published. But EW did catch up with Clarke, who shared a bit of what to expect — as well as the book’s official cover and an eerie teaser. “Piranesi is about a man who lives in a House in which an ocean is imprisoned. He explores the House and writes a journal describing what he finds there: the beautiful statues, the vast and echoing halls, the birds that live there,” Clarke tells EW. “He has walked long distances but never yet found an end to the House. His passion for science and data is shared by his one friend — a person he calls the Other who he sees on Tuesdays and Fridays.”

Image zoom Sarah Lee

She then teases of where the suspense will come in: “But what else does the labyrinth contain? Is there in fact another human being somewhere? And if so, what are their intentions? Messages appear on the pavements, forcing Piranesi to begin questioning everything he knows about the world.”

Or as the trailer, above, more simply puts it: “Piranesi lives in the house.” We’ll have to wait to figure out what that means, exactly, until Sept. 15. For now, check out the cover below, exclusive to EW. Piranesi is available for pre-order.

Image zoom Bloomsbury

