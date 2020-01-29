HBG

Viral comedy star James Veitch has teamed with Hachette Books for his debut book, EW can exclusively announce.

The man behind one of the most popular TED Talks in the world (“Scams”) and who’s appeared on Conan and The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon will publish Dot Con, a collection of real exchanges the author has had with email scammers, in the U.S. this spring. Formatted to resemble the actual back-and-forths, the book was originally published in his native U.K. in 2015, and now arrives in a new edition stateside as his profile continues to rise.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Suspicious emails pop up in our inboxes and our first instinct is to delete unopened. The Nigerian prince eager to fork over his inheritance, the family friend stranded unexpectedly in Norway, the lonely Russian beauty looking for love… they spam our inboxes with their hapless pleas for help, money, and our social security numbers. But what if you responded to the deposed princess begging for money in your Gmail? Veitch dives into the underbelly of our absurd email scam culture, playing the scammers at their own game. In Dot Con, Veitch finally answers the question: what would happen if you replied? These are the surprising, bizarre, and hilarious results.”

HBO MAX recently announced Veitch’s new comedy special, produced by Team Coco. Known for skewering our high-tech world, the comic picks apart and parodies the constantly evolving and perplexing technology we live with.

Dot Con publishes June 2, and is available for pre-order. Below, check out an exclusive excerpt for a taste of what this book will feel (and look) like.

