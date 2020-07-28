Six of the year's buzziest authors discuss bringing their books into the world during cultural upheaval

This is Danforth's sophomore work — she made her debut as an author with the 2012 YA favorite The Miseducation of Cameron Post, but Heroines is her first foray into adult fiction and it's a feat in its own right. The tome is 640 pages long, and about as sweeping a plot as one can get: It flashes back and forth in time between a girls school in the early 1900s, when several students who are all obsessed with the same author die mysteriously, and current-day Hollywood, during a film shoot for the adaptation of a novel about said mysterious deaths. But despite all that, the current pandemic seems to loom largest when she compares the experiences of publishing the two books. "All of the conversations are different and I'm aware of not wanting to take up conversational space with my own promotion," she says of the pending October 20th release. "I think, maybe there are better things for me to be doing than telling people to read my gothic novel." Despite Danforth's humility, EW can attest that the book is very much worthy of a read — and a perfect escape for these times. (Find out more about those mysterious private school deaths.)