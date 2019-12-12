From the walking dead to the fighting alive, writer Robert Kirkman’s new comic is a martial arts saga called Fire Power. With art from Chris Samnee and coloring by Matt Wilson, the first issue of the comic will be published in May.

“Fire Power is the story of this guy named Owen Johnson,” says Kirkman, who both wrote the Walking Dead comic and is an executive producer on the AMC show. “[He] was adopted, grew up in America, then set off on this journey to China to try and find out the truth about his birth parents, how they died, where they came from, who they are. This journey eventually leads him to this mysterious Shaolin temple that is dedicated to rediscovering the ‘fire power,’ which is a lost art of throwing fireballs. It eventually becomes clear that Owen might actually be the one destined to pull this off.”

But, Kirkman continues, “Owen is a family man, he’s got a wife and kids, he does not want to be a part of this martial arts world, he does not want to throw fireballs and fight ninjas and do all kinds of crazy stuff. He just wants to live his life, he just wants to be a man of peace. But it turns out the fate of the world rests on him actually doing this, so there’s a bunch of different forces — good and evil — that keep trying to pry him back into this world. It’s going to be a long, sprawling martial arts epic that spans the world and has a large cast of characters. It’s going to be pretty crazy.”

Kirkman was inspired to write a martial arts story while wrapping up his superhero saga Invincible.

“I was lamenting the fact that I’m not going to be writing any superhero comics any time soon, because superhero comics are very fun,” he says. “It occurred to me that a well-rounded martial arts universe is the same story engine. It’s very easy to have quick and abrupt fights taking place in a way that makes sense, which is similar to a superhero story.”

And has Kirkman ever attempted to learn martial arts himself?

“Uh, no, no, no, no, no,” he says. “I’m not physically capable of much.”

That will be the kicker of this story, unless the writer cares to add something else.

“Well, way to end on a high note!” Kirkman says with a laugh. “I definitely want to make sure I talk about how amazing Chris Samnee is. He is one of the best artists in comics, definitely one of the best action comics artists working today. He’s brought along his coloring collaborator Matt Wilson, who is one of the best colorists in comics, so it’s going to be an absolutely spectacular-looking book. I’m very excited. This is going to be a long, sprawling martial arts epic which should run for many many years. I think that’s it. And I am also very physically weak!”

Check out pages from Fire Power #1 — including an exclusive final image — below.

