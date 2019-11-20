Here are your winners for the 2019 National Book Awards

Image zoom Henry Holt and Co.; Grove Press

The biggest awards in American books for 2019 have been decided.

On Wednesday night in New York City, recipients of this year’s five prestigious National Book Awards were named, in the categories of Fiction, Nonfiction, Young People’s Literature, Translated Literature, and Poetry.

In Fiction, Susan Choi was considered the frontrunner for her provocative, risky novel set at a performing arts high school, Trust Exercise, and ultimately prevailed. She wins on her first NBA nomination; she’s a previous finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, and generated significant attention and praise for this latest effort.

EW called Trust Exercise “a gonzo literary performance one could mistake for a magic trick, duping its readers with glee before leaving them impossibly moved,” in an A- review, back in the spring when it published.

“This book is collaboration more so than any other book I’ve written,” Choi said at the National Book Awards upon accepting her award, before thanking her publishing team. “Given what we’re all facing today, I find it an astonishing privilege what I get to do every day. I get to lead a life centered on books and bring other people into that world.”

In Nonfiction, Sarah M. Broom triumphed with her debut book, The Yellow House, a richly detailed memoir of her family’s history in New Orleans East, pre- and post-Hurricane Katrina. She beat out such oft-published authors as Carolyn Forché (What You Have Heard Is True) and David Treuer (The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee). Broom appeared on EW’s Hot Summer Debut Authors roundtable for The Yellow House, saying, “The entire act of being the baby child of 12 and telling this story felt like a major transgression. It took me a really long time to give myself permission to write the story.”

Other winners Wednesday night included Martin W. Sandler (1919 The Year That Changed America) for Young People’s Literature; Arthur Sze (Sight Lines) for Poetry; and László Krasznahorkai and his book Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming’s translator, Ottilie Mulzet, for Translated Literature.

See the full list below.

FICTION

WINNER: Susan Choi, Trust Exercise

Henry Holt and Company / Macmillan Publishers

Henry Holt and Company / Macmillan Publishers Kali Fajardo-Anstine, Sabrina & Corina: Stories

One World / Penguin Random House

One World / Penguin Random House Marlon James, Black Leopard, Red Wolf

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House Laila Lalami, The Other Americans

Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House Julia Phillips, Disappearing Earth

Alfred A. Knopf / Penguin Random House

NONFICTION

WINNER: Sarah M. Broom, The Yellow House

Grove Press / Grove Atlantic

Grove Press / Grove Atlantic Tressie McMillan Cottom, Thick: And Other Essays

The New Press

The New Press Carolyn Forché, What You Have Heard is True: A Memoir of Witness and Resistance

Penguin Press / Penguin Random House

Penguin Press / Penguin Random House David Treuer, The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House Albert Woodfox with Leslie George, Solitary

Grove Press / Grove Atlantic

POETRY

Jericho Brown, The Tradition

Copper Canyon Press

Copper Canyon Press Toi Derricotte, “I”: New and Selected Poems

University of Pittsburgh Press

University of Pittsburgh Press Ilya Kaminsky, Deaf Republic

Graywolf Press

Graywolf Press Carmen Giménez Smith, Be Recorder

Graywolf Press

Graywolf Press WINNER: Arthur Sze, Sight Lines

Copper Canyon Press

TRANSLATED LITERATURE

Khaled Khalifa, Death Is Hard Work

Translated from the Arabic by Leri Price

Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Translated from the Arabic by Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers WINNER: László Krasznahorkai, Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming

Translated from the Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet

New Directions

Translated from the Hungarian by New Directions Scholastique Mukasonga, The Barefoot Woman

Translated from the French by Jordan Stump

Archipelago Books

Translated from the French by Archipelago Books Yoko Ogawa, The Memory Police

Translated from the Japanese by Stephen Snyder

Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

Translated from the Japanese by Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House Pajtim Statovci, Crossing

Translated from the Finnish by David Hackston

Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

YOUNG PEOPLE’S LITERATURE

Akwaeke Emezi, Pet

Make Me a World / Penguin Random House

Make Me a World / Penguin Random House Jason Reynolds, Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks

Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books / Simon & Schuster

Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books / Simon & Schuster Randy Ribay, Patron Saints of Nothing

Kokila / Penguin Random House

Kokila / Penguin Random House Laura Ruby, Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All

Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins Publishers

Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins Publishers WINNER: Martin W. Sandler, 1919 The Year That Changed America

Bloomsbury Children’s Books / Bloomsbury Publishing

