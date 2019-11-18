Bloody Hell! Stephen King (finally) gets his own Funko figure

Countless characters from Stephen King‘s lexicon of horror works have shrunk down to Funko Pop! vinyl form, from The Shining‘s “Here’s Johnny” Jack Torrance to It‘s Pennywise the shape-shifting clown. Now, King himself joins the list of auteurs immortalized in plastic.

Funko unveiled the acclaimed author in toy form on Monday through two new figures. One is a more standard King, dressed in black and holding a book. The other pays homage to two of his literary creations.

The Barnes & Noble-exclusive figure sees the King Funko showered in blood, just like Carietta “Carrie” White from the Carrie novel, and a bloodied ax, just like Jack’s unhinged state in The Shining.

King joins the likes of fellow author-to-Funko figures George R.R. Martin (A Song of Ice and Fire), Dr. Seuss, and Edgar Allen Poe (“The Raven”).

