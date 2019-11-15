Exclusive: James Rollins lands huge 7-figure deal for epic fantasy series

Image zoom Courtesy James Rollins

James Rollins is returning to his roots.

The No. 1 New York Times best-selling author best known for his blockbuster thrillers has signed a major seven-figure deal with Tor Books for Moon Fall, a fantasy series that’s been eight years in the making.

Moon Fall opens a riven world trapped between fire and ice, merging his fascination with the natural world, his love of adventure, and his knowledge of the wonders found at the evolutionary fringes of scientific exploration. It centers on a young girl who foretells a new apocalypse approaching, one that will end all life for all time. Her reward is a charge of grave heresy, punishable by death. As she flees, she gathers an unlikely alliance of outcasts to join her cause to save their world. The journey will take them into lands both burning bright and eternally frozen, to face creatures unimaginable and enemies beyond reason. All the while, hostile forces will hunt them. Armies will wage war around them.

Rollins may not be especially known in the fantasy space, but he’s actually published two sprawling fantasy series under a pseudonym and Wit’ch Fire, his very first published book, launched a five-part epic.

“From junior high and onward, I grew up reading countless titles produced by Tor,” Rollins said in a statement. “Since its inception, the house has always been at the forefront of introducing new authors and intriguing voices to the world. In fact, I doubt I would be an author today if it wasn’t for the inspiration of those earlier Tor authors. Now, decades later, I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Tor carry the banner of my new series to another generation of readers — to perhaps inspire other young writers out there dreaming of unknown lands and daunting adventures.”

Adds executive editor William Hinton: “There are few storytellers who can match James Rollins and I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring his gifts to Tor. This is a series that will bring all his talents to bear: page-turning action and adventure and suspense; inventive and deeply informed use of science and history, engrossing characters, masterful plotting, and a lifelong passion for science fiction and fantasy. I’m certain fans old and new will not be able to put these books down.”

The first novel in Moon Fall, The Starless Crown, will publish in summer 2021.

