Laura Dern to voice Louisa May Alcott in new Little Women audiobook

Little Women season is heating up.

EW can exclusively announce that Audible will debut an original dramatization of Little Women this holiday season, right alongside the new Greta Gerwig film adaptation’s Christmas Day release, with Laura Dern voicing author Louisa May Alcott. It’s an especially poetic pairing with Dern starring in the movie as Marmee, the loving matriarch of the March family.

“Being part of Little Women has completely converted me into an Audible addict!” Laura Dern said in a statement. “I’ve fallen in love with audio — it’s a completely different acting experience. Audio is fantastic in its ability to let stories resonate through the voice alone. It’s so private and intimate, you share the humor, irreverence and bravery of the writing with the listener in such a personal way.”

Added Susan Jurevics, VP & General Manager of Audible Escape, the company’s love-story subscription service: “We’re thrilled to make Little Women, starring Laura Dern, available to Audible members. Our listeners are passionate about diving into love in its many forms — romantic, classic, and beyond — and this new Little Women recording encompasses them all. While the March sisters explore love in marriage and motherhood, one of their most enduring bonds is with each other.”

Gerwig’s Little Women, which is generating Oscar buzz since it started screening for press and industry members last month, hits theaters just two days after Audible’s recording will be made available on Dec. 23. Below, EW also has an exclusive first listen of Dern’s original performance of Alcott.

